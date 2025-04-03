Nicolas Cage's son Weston sentenced in felony assault case after allegedly attacking mom Christina Fulton

Nicolas Cage's son, Weston Cage, has been sentenced in his felony assault case after allegedly attacking his mother, Christina Fulton. The 34-year-old avoided jail time after a Los Angeles judge granted him a two-year mental health diversion program. The lawsuit alleged that the musician “snapped” and violently attacked the 57-year-old actress outside his apartment. Nicolas Cage's son Weston Cage sentenced after allegedly attacking his mother, Christina Fulton

“Mr. Cage does suffer from an eligible mental health disorder. I’m satisfied it was a significant factor in the commission of the charged offenses,” Los Angeles County Judge Enrique Monguia said, per Rolling Stone. “It’s obvious he was suffering a breakdown at the time.”

Prior to the sentencing, Weston's lawyer claimed that he was already seeking mental health treatment. “He hasn’t felt this good in years. He’s in a good head space, about to get married. He moved away from the location [he was] living in before and is definitely making progress,” lawyer Michael A. Goldstein said.

Fulton, who also attended the hearing, supported the judge's decision before recounting the alleged attack. “Nothing prepared me for April 28th, 2024, the night my son almost took my life,” she said. The Hard Drive actress claimed that when she reached out to Weston, he was “furious” and in a manic state.

The Doors star claimed that Weston began “suffocating” her with his body weight after shoving her to the floor of an elevator. “He shoved his thumb in my eye socket. The pain was excruciating. My vision went black,” she went on, adding, “I was losing consciousness.”

Meanwhile, Goldstein told People that Weston “is appreciative that the court considered his ongoing and responsible rehabilitation efforts and granted mental health diversion as permitted under the Penal Code.”

“This incident was clearly the product of a mental health crisis, as confirmed by his mother during her comments to the court today,” Weston's lawyer added. “I am confident that Mr. Cage will continue down this path and that the charges will ultimately be dismissed at the conclusion of the diversionary period.”