Nicolas Cage's son Weston engaged to girlfriend Jenifer Alexa Canter: ‘My only love’

Nicolas Cage's son, Weston Coppola Cage, is engaged to his girlfriend, Jenifer Alexa Canter. The 34-year-old announced the news in an interview with People published Thursday, calling his fiancee his “first”, “last,” and “only love.” The musician gushed over their relationship, saying it is a “God-given divine phenomenon.” Weston Cage is engaged to his girlfriend, Jenifer Alexa Canter(Weston Cage/ Instagram)

Nicolas Cage has announced he's engaged to his girlfriend Jenifer Alexa Canter

“Jenifer is my first love, my only love and my last,” Weston told the magazine, adding, “She is the love of my life and I am committed to her forever.” The actor went on to say that his and Jenifer's love is “special,” “uncanny,” and “incomparable.”

ALSO READ: Kylie Kelce, Kate Hudson gush over Beyonce and Taylor Swift: ‘She works so hard’

Weston further said that he is “honored to be with the absolute love of my life.” “We look forward to changing the world and making our legacy,” he added. A day before the engagement announcement, he shared selfies with Jenifer on Instagram with a lengthy heartfelt caption.

“I love you more than any man has ever loved in the history of humanity. That astronomically immeasurable love multiplies in every second,” Weston wrote in the caption. He claimed that he saw Jenifer's image “before me when I asked God to show me who I was destined for 9 years after we were born in the same hospital.”

“You saved my life because I was born for you and I truly can’t wait to change the world with you,” Weston went on, “You get the greatest version of me and that shall exist within my art as well. I can’t wait to release all my love songs to you,” he added.

ALSO READ: Mindy Kaling breaks silence after Meghan Markle slammed for correcting her on Netflix show

Weston, who is Nicolas' oldest son with his ex-girlfriend, Christina Fulton, was previously married thrice. In 2011, he tied the knot with Nikki Williams and split a year later. The recording artist then married Danielle Cage in 2013, welcoming sons Lucian and Sorin in 2014 and 2016.

However, Weston parted ways with Danielle shortly after the birth of their youngest child. In 2018, he exchanged vows with Hila Cage Coppola and welcomed twin girls, Venice Zohar and Cyress Zara, in 2020. However, they divorced in 2024.