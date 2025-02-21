Nicolas Cage's ex sues the actor over son’s alleged physical assault: ‘He has been aware of Weston’s history’

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is facing a lawsuit from his former partner, Christina Fulton, nearly a year after their adult son allegedly assaulted her. According to a report in People magazine, Christina accused Nicolas of neglecting concerns over their son Weston Coppola Cage’s mental health and instead enabling his alleged behaviour prior to the incident. According to a report, Christina Fulton alleged that Nicolas Cage ignored their son Weston Coppola Cage's mental-health concerns.

Weston, and Christina, were reportedly involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into physical violence in April 2024. At the time, Fulton refuted claims that the two had an argument, instead stating that her son had suffered a “mental-health crisis” and that she was attempting to secure help for him. Weston was arrested in July 2024 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and later released on bail. Following his arrest, Fulton Christina she had been “brutally assaulted,” stressing that “it is imperative” that Weston “receives the help he desperately needs.”

Now, in the lawsuit, Christina holds the 61-year-old Face Off star accountable for allegedly failing to intervene and support their son. “Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals,” states the lawsuit, which was filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County. “Nicolas has been aware of Weston’s history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others,” the lawsuit stated further.

Christina also alleges that Nicolas has repeatedly posted bail for Weston, consumes alcohol with him despite being aware of his history of substance abuse, and funded his downtown Los Angeles apartment, which is located near Cage’s own residence. She also claims that Cage neglected to ensure Weston received “necessary psychiatric” care, facilitated his “reckless” lifestyle, and did not impose any boundaries to curb his alleged conduct. “Nicolas knew or should have known that Weston posed a serious and imminent danger to others, including Plaintiff, based on his documented history of violent assaults, substance abuse, and mental instability,” the lawsuit asserts.

The lawsuit follows nearly a year after Weston allegedly attacked Fulton within his apartment building’s lift, lobby, and car park, causing “severe and life-threatening injuries,” according to the filing.

In response, Nicolas’ legal representative dismissed Fulton’s allegations, calling them “absurd and frivolous.” “Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man. Mr Cage does not control Weston’s behaviour in any manner and is not responsible for Weston’s alleged assault of his mother,” the lawyer stated.

Meanwhile, Weston’s attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, also issued a response, saying: “Ms. Fulton’s decision to file a lawsuit against her own son is not surprising given her past history of litigation against family members. It appears to be nothing short of a money grab and call for attention. Ms. Fulton correctly advised the responding LAPD officers that her son was in the midst of a mental-health crisis at the time of this incident. We will deal with this appropriately, and in a courtroom.”

According to Christina, the alleged attack left her with a brain concussion, multiple bruises, a disfiguring eye injury, dental trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and psychological damage. “These injuries have required extensive medical care, surgeries, and treatments,” her lawsuit states.

She further claims that the assault significantly impacted her modelling and acting career, as she had been filming a Netflix series at the time and was subsequently unable to continue with the production. The lawsuit also asserts that she was forced to withdraw from brand promotion events, suffered reputational damage, and that her Cyclish brand, along with a multi-million-dollar opportunity, was put at risk as she lived in fear and struggled to manage her business.

Christina is suing Nicolas for negligent supervision and negligent undertaking, and Weston for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress. She is also suing both Nicolas and Weston for negligence. While the exact amount in damages she is seeking has not been disclosed, she is requesting compensation for legal costs related to the case.