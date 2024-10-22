TheLiverDoc, popular X medic, recommends Longlegs: 5 things to know about Nicolas Cage movie

You may have heard of Cyriac Abby Philips aka TheLiverDoc, the Kochi-based hepatologist often known for doling medical advice on X. Earlier this year, he made headlines for calling out actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her “dangerous” and unqualified medical advice to her followers via her health podcast Take 20. Now, he has a movie recommendation for you – Oz Perkins' horror-thriller Longlegs, starring Nicolas Cage, which released in cinemas earlier this year. (Also Read – Review: In the chilling thriller 'Longlegs,' Maika Monroe cuts like a knife) Nicolas Cage in Longlegs, a horror thriller recommended by TheLiverDoc

He took to his X handle on Monday evening and shared a poster of Longlegs. TheLiverDoc wrote in the caption, “Probably the only movie this year that will delightfully switch on your panic button for a very long time. It's playing on Prime Video and you need to watch it tonight. The best serial killer movie in a long f**king time.”

Longlegs: The plot

In the 1990s, FBI agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) is assigned a case by her boss William Carter (Blair Underwood) entailing a streak of murder–suicides in Oregon. Every case revolves around a father killing his family and himself. A letter with Satanic coding signed “Longlegs” is found at each crime spot. However, the handwriting mysteriously doesn't belong to any of the family members.

What does Nicolas Cage play?

Nicolas Cage, Academy Award winner best known for movies like Las Vegas, Lord of War, Outcast, Adaptation, Face/Off, Wild at Heart, Bringing Out the Dead, Raising Arizona, and Moonstruck, looks unrecognisable in the film as Dale Kobble aka Longlegs, the elusive serial killer with a pale face and long hair. He also serves as a producer under his banner Saturn Films.

Box office success

Upon its theatrical release in July 2024, Longlegs became the highest grossing independent film of the year. It also fetched distributor Neon its highest grossing collection ever in the US. Made on a budget of $10 million, Longlegs went on to earn $108.9 million worldwide.

Reviews

Even before its theatrical release, Longlegs earned a 100% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Slashfilm dubbed Longlegs as "the most terrifying horror movie of 2024, a film that gets under your skin and may never get out." Additionally, Flickering Myth hailed Longlegs as “the scariest film of the decade.”

Where to watch

While Longlegs enjoyed a theatrical run in Indian cinemas earlier this year, it's now available for streaming on Prime Video India.