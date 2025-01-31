Jake Paul calls himself ‘un-cancellable’ in new teaser of his upcoming show with Logan Paul

Jake Paul and his older brother Logan Paul are ready to prove they’re more than just social media stars. In an exclusive first look at Paul American, an all-new eight-episode reality series on Max, the famous sibling duo opens up about their lives, careers, and aspirations beyond the ring. At the beginning of the clip, Jake labelled himself as “Un-cancellable” while in a chat with his brother. Jake and Logan Paul reveal their true selves in their upcoming reality series, Paul American, highlighting family bonds and personal journeys beyond their social media personas.(@LoganPaul/X)

Jake Paul says he is ‘uncancellable’ in new show’s

In the clip, Jake said, “I don’t give a f***. Be mad at me,” while sitting in a car with his brother, when he added, “I’m un-cancellable.” Logan then chimed in and said, “And we’ll put that to the test, brother!” as reported by People magazine. The video then cut to a montage of the two brothers pouring out cash at parties with Lil Wayne’s Uproar featuring Swizz Beats playing in the background. In one shot, a topless girl was also being tossed into a pool.

Logan elaborated, “Jake and I know how to create the viral media that the internet feeds on,” in the trailer. In the following scene, he said, “Villains and bad guys make the most money.”

According to a press release shared with People Magazine, the brothers “global internet sensations” who have amassed “over 150 million followers, a game changing fight promotion company, a fast-growing sports drink brand, a disruptive sports gaming and media company, a record-breaking men’s personal care line, and WWE championships.”

The official tagline stated, Paul American will give “unparalleled access to the Paul family and their inner circle,” as well as also “peels back the curtain on the most raw, honest, and intimate moments in the brothers’ over-the-top, high octane lives.”

Jake and Paul on their new show

In a joint statement, Jake and Paul stated, “We’ve built our lives in front of the world, but PAUL AMERICAN is the raw, unfiltered truth behind everything you think you know about us.”

They continued, “It isn't just about the headlines or the viral moments — it’s about the journey that got us here. For the first time, our fans will get to see the real people who shape our lives: our mom, dad, Jutta, Nina, and everyone else in our inner circle.”

They further stated, “As athletes, we’ve poured everything into proving ourselves in the ring and breaking barriers in sports, entertainment, and beyond. But at the core of it all is family and the relationships that keep us grounded. This series dives into the moments that define us and the bonds that make us unstoppable. The good, the bad, and the ugly.”

The statement concluded with “It’s real and honest, showing the world a side of us they’ve never seen, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this story with our fans."