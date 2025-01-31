UFC boss Dana White blasts fighter Bryce Mitchell for ‘dumb and ignorant’ praise of Adolf Hitler

UFC president and CEO Dana White lambasted Bryce Mitchell for his “dumb and ignorant” praise of Adolf Hitler. During a Thursday news conference, the 55-year-old said that the fighter's remarks about the Nazi Germany dictator were “beyond disgusting.” (FILES) Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, speaks onstage during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. Social media giant Meta announced January 6, 2025 the appointment of three new directors to its board, including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) head Dana White, a close ally to US President-elect Donald Trump. The new board members were announced as Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been making approaches to the incoming Trump administration, including donating one million dollars to Trump's inauguration fund. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)

Dana White condemns Bryce Mitchell's praise of Adolf Hitler

White fumed at Mitchell after his controversial take on Hitler during Monday's episode of his ArkanSanity podcast. The 30-year-old, who is ranked 13th in the UFC’s featherweight division, denied the Holocaust and called the dictator a “good guy” who “fought for his country.”

“We reached out to Bryce immediately when we read what he said and let him know exactly how we felt about it,” White said on Thursday. “What he said was beyond disgusting and he needs a real education on the facts surrounding Hitler and World War Two,” he added.

White went on to say, “I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant shit said over the years, but this is probably the worst,” in a statement released by UFC on Thursday. “First of all, when you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of 6 million Jews and it was his intent to completely eliminate the Jewish people.”

“Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron,” White said. “That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people,” he added.

While White condemned the fighter's remarks, he shared that he would not take a disciplinary action on Mitchell, citing “free will.” “That’s the beautiful thing about this business, for all of you who hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his ass whooped on global television," he added, per the Guardian.