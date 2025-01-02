Menu Explore
Dana White heartbroken over his prized bull Twisted Steel's death, ‘RIP my beautiful boy’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 02, 2025 09:00 PM IST

UFC CEO Dana White's prized bull Twisted Steel has died after battling undisclosed health issues

Dana White is left heartbroken by the loss of his prized bull, Twisted Steel, who died “peacefully” in Texas after battling undisclosed health issues. Professional Bull Riders CEO Sean Gleason confirmed the news about the bull's death on social media Wednesday. The UFC CEO later followed up with an emotional message shared over his Instagram story.

Dana White's prized bull Twisted Steel dies after ‘health issues’

“Some sad news to begin the new year. After dealing with an ongoing health issue, @danawhite’s Twisted Steel has passed away peacefully in Texas,” Gleason captioned his Instagram post that featured a photo of the white bull. He went on to explain that White shared a “special bond” with Twisted Steel, who was one the most popular bulls on the PBR roster.

“Like many others, Dana established a special bond with Twisted Steel, whose popularity among fans matched his soaring buck-off percentage. While Twisted Steel will never be replaced, Dana loves the sport and with his partner Dennis Davis continues on with Sour Diesel and White Thunder,” Gleason wrote.

The PBR CEO went on to say, “Don’t be surprised to see his roster of bulls grow,” adding, “For now, we send our deepest condolences to Dana and all those who cared for Twisted Steel.” White also paid tribute to his beloved bull, sharing a powerful photo of Twisted Steel taken during a bull riding competition. “RIP my beautiful boy,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

White has previously compared bullriding to Mixed Martial Arts. Expressing his love for the sport, the 55-year-old said in an interview with PBR, “I think the reason that I fell in love with [bullriding] is because the mentality is much like fighting.” He first got into the sport in 2016 with now-retired Stank Face and F-Bomb as his first bulls.

“To step into a cage in front of the whole world and test yourself against somebody who’s trained and is as good as you are is crazy and scary. Then, to get into that rack and slide in on a bull... The mental toughness and the absolute craziness you have to have in you to be a bull rider is just next level,” he added.

