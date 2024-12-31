Ferrari gets stuck on Raigad’s Revdanda beach, rescued by bullock cart: 'Bull power saves the day'

Driving on beaches can be both tempting and tricky. While the sight of a sleek car parked against the scenic backdrop of sand and sea might seem alluring, it often leads to unexpected mishaps. A recent incident at Revdanda Beach, Raigad, exemplifies this, as a Ferrari California T found itself embarrassingly stuck in the sand, only to be rescued by a bullock cart. A Ferrari California stranded on Revdanda Beach was amusingly rescued by a bullock cart.(X/ @lordujjwal7)

(Also read: Bullocks come to rescue as Rajasthan leader's electric car breaks down mid-journey. Watch)

Ferrari stranded at Revdanda beach

The luxurious Ferrari California, celebrated for its speed and opulence, faced an ironic predicament when it got stuck in the loose sands of Revdanda Beach. The car, driven by two tourists from Mumbai, was part of their morning outing. However, as the duo ventured onto the soft terrain, the vehicle quickly sank, unable to move despite repeated attempts to free it.

As the situation escalated, a curious crowd gathered, trying to push the car without success. The predicament seemed hopeless until an unexpected hero arrived—a local bullock cart driver.

A bullock cart to the rescue

The Ferrari owners, desperate for assistance, sought help from the bullock cart driver passing by. The driver, well-acquainted with the challenging terrain, agreed to assist. A rope was tied to the Ferrari and secured to the cart. With the combined strength of the bulls, the luxury vehicle was effortlessly pulled out of the sand, leaving onlookers amazed at the simplicity of the solution.

The video of this unusual rescue quickly gained traction online, drawing widespread attention and humour over the ironic contrast between the high-tech Ferrari and the rustic bullock cart.

(Also read: Jaguar reveals sleek new concept car ‘Type 00’ weeks after confusing rebrand. Watch)

Watch the clip here:

Similar incident: Electric car towed by bullocks

In another surprising event, a high-tech electric vehicle belonging to Anil Singh Medtia, opposition leader of the Kuchaman Nagar Parishad in Rajasthan, broke down mid-journey. Much like the Ferrari, the electric car had to be towed by bullocks. A video capturing this scene has sparked discussions on social media about the reliability of modern vehicles.