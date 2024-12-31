Bullocks come to rescue as Rajasthan leader's electric car breaks down mid-journey. Watch

In a bizarre and eye-catching incident, a high-tech electric car belonging to a Rajasthan municipal opposition leader was towed by bullocks after breaking down mid-journey. The video of this unusual scene has captured social media's attention, sparking conversations about the reliability of electric vehicles. A Rajasthan leader's electric car broke down and was towed by bullocks.(X/@VinoBhojak)

Breakdown turns into spectacle

Anil Singh Medtia, who serves as the opposition leader of the Kuchaman Nagar Parishad in Deedwana district, was driving his electric car through the city when it suddenly stopped functioning. Stranded on the road with no immediate access to professional towing services, the situation quickly escalated into a spectacle.

Local farmers stepped in to assist, bringing their bullocks to tow the sleek, modern vehicle off the road. This juxtaposition of cutting-edge technology and traditional methods drew the attention of passers-by, some of whom captured the scene on their phones.

Watch the clip here:

Frustration with electric vehicle performance

According to a report by India Today, Medtia voiced his dissatisfaction with the electric car’s repeated failures. “The vehicle has been a constant source of trouble,” he lamented, explaining that he had visited the service centre no fewer than 16 times within a year to address various issues.

Adding to his woes, the car reportedly fell short of its promised mileage and failed to perform as advertised. On the day of the incident, despite being fully charged, the car abruptly became immobile, forcing Medtia to seek unconventional help.

“The company has not provided any proper response,” he stated, expressing frustration with the lack of resolution from the manufacturer.

Social media buzz

The video of bullocks towing the electric car has gone viral, drawing humorous and critical reactions from netizens. While some users praised the resilience of traditional methods, others questioned the viability of electric vehicles in rural and semi-urban settings where support infrastructure is limited.