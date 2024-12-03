Jaguar reveals sleek new concept car ‘Type 00’ weeks after confusing rebrand. Watch

British carmaker Jaguar, which has been widely criticised for its recent rebrand, has shared the concept design of its upcoming all-electric car called “Type 00" in a new video. The video shows a sleek and minimalistic Type 00 car with a futuristic look.(X/@SawyerMerritt)

The video shows a sleek and minimalistic car with a futuristic look. The car has large wheels with slender lights, a notably visual change from the brand’s current sporty cars and SUVs. Automakers use concept vehicles to gauge customer interest in a design and Jaguar is expected to produce several new electric vehicles over the coming years.

The new concept vehicle comes close on the heels of Jaguar's recent colourful and artsy video that debuted its “Copy Nothing” rebranding. The video, which featured androgynous models of varying ethnicities posing in vibrant clothing, was criticised for being too "woke". “Do you sell cars?” tech billionaire Elon Musk wrote on X.

Take a look at the video here:

The 30-second clip went viral online, drawing sharp criticism, especially over the car company, which is a part of Tata Motors-owned group Jaguar Land Rover, dropping the Jaguar animal logo. However, the new concept video displays the logo on the sides of the car doors in gold.

The concept video also addressed critics' concerns over the rebrand video not showing a car. The company has defended its efforts despite the backlash, saying the “brand relaunch for Jaguar is a bold and imaginative reinvention and as expected it has attracted attention and debate.”

What's next for Jaguar?

Jaguar in halted all new car sales in the UK in November ahead of its relaunch as an electric-only company in 2026. “We need to re-establish our brand and at a completely different price point so we need to act differently. We wanted to move away from traditional automotive stereotypes,” Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover told the Financial Times.

Glover criticised the "vile hatred and intolerance" displayed by some individuals in response to the marketing video and dismissed claims that it was "woke."