Jaguar changes its iconic logo in confusing rebrand, Elon Musk asks ‘Do you sell cars?’

British luxury automaker Jaguar unveiled its new logo in a pop art-inspired rebrand video on Tuesday. The company, founded 102 years ago, is transitioning into a “new era” with its upcoming all-electric vehicle lineup. “A new era begins today for Jaguar. A completely transformed Jaguar brand recaptures an ethos to Copy Nothing that can trace its roots back to the words of its founder, Sir William Lyons,” the company said in a press release. Jaguar's 'copy nothing' rebranding leaves netizens confused as luxury car maker reinvents itself (Jaguar)

Jaguar changes its iconic logo. But why?

In an effort to reinvent itself as an electric vehicle maker, Jaguar underwent a glossy yet rather confusing rebrand that features a group of multiracial models in colourful techno-inspired clothing. While the company is known for its luxury vehicles, oddly enough, its rebrand featured no cars. Ditching its previous all-caps logo, Jaguar is now stylised as JaGUar.

The company's new logo consists of gold custom-font letters that spell out Jaguar in lowercase, except for the G and U. “It is a powerful celebration of modernism – geometric form, symmetry and simplicity – demonstrating the unexpected by seamlessly blending upper and lowercase characters in visual harmony,” the automaker, now EV maker said of its new logo.

In addition to its name, the company has also revamped its pouncing cat logo, known as the leaper, which is Jaguar's “precious mark of provenance.” “Always leaping forward, it is a representation of excellence and hallmark of the brand,” the company said of its redesigned cat logo in the release.

Reflecting on Jaguar's unusually creative rebrand, Gerry McGovern, Jaguar Land Rover’s chief creative officer, said, “This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience.” The company's first EV is planned to go into production in 2026.

Jaguar's rebrand leaves netizens confused, Elon Musk asks ‘Do you sell cars?’

While the Jaguar's rebrand was surely eye-catching, it left netizens confused by not incorporating any vehicles. “Do you sell cars?” tech billionaire Elon Musk wrote on X, to which, the company responded, “Yes. We'd love to show you. Join us for a cuppa in Miami on 2nd December? Warmest regards, Jaguar.” Most of the comments echoed similar sentiments, with users asking the obvious - where are your cars?

“I thought you guys made cars??,” wrote one user, while a second asked, “Where's the car?” The company replied with, “We do. All will be revealed,” and “The story is unfolding. Stay tuned,” respectively. As the third user quipped, “What the actual hell is this,” Jaguar declared, “The future.”