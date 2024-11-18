British company launches AI granny that chats with scammers to waste their time

British telecom giant Virgin Media O2 has unveiled a new AI-powered chatbot, Daisy, aimed at combating the growing threat of scams targeting vulnerable individuals. Designed to mimic the conversational style of a wise and witty grandmother, Daisy engages with scammers in real time, wasting their time and disrupting their operations. A British company launched a chatbot that outsmarted scammers by wasting their time. (YouTube/ O2 )

Scambaiting made easy

According to Forbes, Daisy automates a process known as "scambaiting." This tactic involves individuals pretending to be potential victims to waste scammers’ time, expose their techniques, and even gather information to help law enforcement. In Daisy's case, she answers scam calls and leads fraudsters into lengthy conversations, ultimately reducing the number of successful scams.

A familiar, trustworthy voice

Daisy has been specifically designed to impersonate an elderly adult, as older individuals are often seen as prime targets for scammers due to perceptions of being less tech-savvy. With Daisy’s ability to engage fraudsters around the clock without the need for sleep or breaks, she is a formidable opponent in the fight against fraud.

As Daisy puts it in her introductory video, "While they're busy talking to me, they can't be scamming you, and let's face it, dear, I've got all the time in the world."

Scammer frustration captured on video

The video introduces Daisy as a photorealistic AI-generated woman with grey hair, glasses, and pearls, chatting away on a retro pink landline phone. It shows Daisy engaging in real-life exchanges with frustrated scammers. While Daisy avoids revealing sensitive personal information, such as bank details, she steers conversations toward innocuous topics like her cat Fluffy or her knitting hobby. Scammers quickly become irritated as Daisy enthusiastically rambles on, offering false personal details.

Advanced AI at work

Virgin Media O2’s anti-fraud team has cleverly ensured that Daisy’s number is added to scammers' contact lists. By using a custom large language model, Daisy can listen to callers, transcribe their voice, and respond with convincing dialogue.

Her persona has been carefully crafted to resemble a sweet British grandmother, inspired by a staff member's real-life granny. Daisy’s charm and authenticity make her a convincing tool in the fight against fraud.

Exposing scammers' tactics

O2 believes Daisy’s role is critical not only in disrupting scams but also in educating customers about the tactics fraudsters use. "By tricking criminals into thinking they are defrauding a real person and playing on their biases about older people, Daisy has exposed common scams and helped protect potential victims," said O2 in a statement.