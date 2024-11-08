‘Are we losing talent to flawed technology?’: Pakistani woman claims ‘scammer’ AI detectors rejected her original work

AI detectors have become a common tool in the interview process, but the question of their reliability still remains. Highlighting that issue, a Pakistani woman shared a LinkedIn post claiming that she got rejected from an interview because of "so-called" AI detectors and raised the question, “Are we losing talent to flawed technology?” A Pakistani woman’s post slamming AI detectors got support from several LinkedIn users. (Unsplash/santesson89)

“Got Rejected Because of "So-Called" AI Detectors. Yes, you read that right! I was rejected from a job interview simply because my work was flagged by an unreliable AI detector,” LinkedIn user and content writer Damisha Irfan wrote.

“After putting my genuine effort into creating original content, it was dismissed due to these 'scammer' AI tools that can’t accurately distinguish between real human creativity and AI-generated text,” Irfan added.

In her post's concluding lines, she said, “It's time to reconsider how we use these tools in decision-making. Let’s not let innovation turn into a roadblock for authentic creators.”

What did social media say?

Her post sparked a discussion on the platform about the use of artificial intelligence in creative fields. An individual wrote, “I think it's the right time to stop working as a content writer and let digital business tycoons use artificial intelligence for content generation and business promotion. I don't think Google will allow them to use AI-generated content for marketing purposes.” Another added, “This is a fascinating point, and something I’ve never thought of.”

A third expressed, “That is sad to hear, sorry. This is the unfortunate challenge we’re all facing as creators. Almost 99% of these AI detectors will flag even original content as AI-generated. The most disappointing part is that those in charge rarely take a moment to read through the content themselves to determine if it truly sounds AI-generated or human-written. This raises the pressing question: How can content writers get justice against wrongful accusations by unreliable AI detectors?”

A fourth commented, “It is really sad that we are depending on tools too much for checking the quality of content. Grammarly and Readability tools have replaced proofreading. Damisha Irfan, we are seriously overlooking talent.”

What are your thoughts on this woman’s question involving technology and talent?