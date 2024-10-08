Partying CEOs help 'helpless' AI Jaguar after it crashes in San Francisco. Watch

A self-driving car rammed a trolleybus in San Francisco just as a bunch of CEOs were leaving an after party for the startup accelerator firm Y Combinator. In a bid to help the Artificial Intelligence-driven vehicle, the YC founders stopped by the car and tried to help it find its way out. A video showing the CEOs trying to move the Waymo car away from the bus has gone viral on social media.(X/@freddier)

"A Waymo car driven by AI crashed with a Muni bus driven by a human in San Francisco. Right in front of YC’s founder after party. So here’s a bunch of CEOs trying to help a helpless robot find his way again," said a post on X by Brazilian CEO Freddy Vega.

Watch the viral video here:

The 1-minute clip showed a bunch of men pushing down on the car while attempting to move it out of the way. "This is what the industry call "founder mode"," Vega can be heard joking in the video.

Vega then reveals the story behind the "founder mode", saying that the Waymo car crashed into the bus outside the YC founders retreat. "So the bunch of the founders are trying to figure out what to do with the Waymo," he said.

Waymo, previously known as the Google Self-Driving Car Project, is a subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. (Also read: German YouTuber gets self-driving Tesla cab. Elon Musk responds to viral video)

The car can be seen flashing its lights but not moving from the spot. "The irony is that we were all coming from an AI conference about the future of automation. And here's this AI completely stuck and blokcing traffic," Vega said.

After several attempts, the car's battery died but the bus was able to move from the spot and drive away. Vega asked one of the founders how the experience was and he joked that it was a struggle but "founder mode" worked.

‘Future really is here’

The video which has raked in over 419,000 views was flooded with comments criticising and mocking AI technology.

One user called it the "first known case of robo-solidarity from humans." while another joked that "No investors were harmed during this intervention."

"What a surreal moment! AI meets human error in the most ironic way, with CEOs stepping in to assist a confused robot. The future really is here, complete with its own set of unpredictable challenges!" read one comment.

"This proves two things: The "distopyc" future that people were fearing is pretty boring. Now we know how many software engineers we need to move a AI self driven car," read third comment. (Also read: Indian woman rides self-driving car in the US, calls it ‘the coolest experience’)