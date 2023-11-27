Indian woman rides self-driving car in the US, calls it 'the coolest experience ever'

While self-driving cars aren’t common in India, it has become popular in the West. However, have you ever wondered how is the experience of riding a self-driving car? An Indian woman who was visiting the US shared her experience of the same, and it has gained widespread attention on social media. Seld-driving car by Waymo. (Instagram/@Neha Deepak Shah)

The video was shared by Neha Deepak Shah on Instagram. It shows the woman explaining that she booked the cab from an app called Waymo, an autonomous driving technology company in San Francisco. She also added that this cab works just like Uber. Once her car arrives to pick her up, Shah unlocks the doors with the help of the app, and starts the car through a screen attached inside. When the ride begins, the steering wheel moves on its own, with Shah sitting in the passenger seat and two people in the back seat.

In the caption of the post, Shah wrote, “Driverless self-driving taxi! Is this the future? Honestly, I was mind-blown. It has to be one of the coolest experiences ever. Tried this in San Francisco recently @waymo, and I just couldn’t be calm."

Watch the video shared by Shah here:

This post was shared on November 17. Since being posted, it has garnered over 14.3 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

