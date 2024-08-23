 Uber partners with GM’s Cruise to offer self-driving cars to its riders next year - Hindustan Times
ByHT News Desk
Aug 23, 2024 09:03 AM IST

Uber will offer self-driving Cruise LLC cars to customers next year following a multiyear partnership. Riders can choose Cruise autonomous vehicles.

Uber is planning to start offering self-driving Cruise LLC cars to customers on its ride-hailing platform next year. This will come after the multiyear partnership between Uber and Cruise begins following which an Uber rider requesting a qualifying ride will have the option of choosing a Cruise autonomous vehicle, the companies said in a joint statement.

The Uber logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.(AP)
The decision following General Motors Co.’s Cruise attempts to regain traction after grounding its fleet in October following the mishandling by prior management of a collision with a pedestrian. At the time, one of the San Francisco-based firm’s vehicles struck and dragged a pedestrian who was hospitalized for months. California regulators pulled Cruise’s driverless license alleging that the company was not clear with details about the incident.

Cruise is targeting a return to running fully autonomous rides later this year and possibly charging fares by early 2025, Bloomberg reported last month, citing people familiar with the matter.

Uber said the offering will begin early next year in a single market in the US to start, while declining to disclose the location.

News / Business / Uber partners with GM's Cruise to offer self-driving cars to its riders next year
Follow Us On