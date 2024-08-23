Uber partners with GM’s Cruise to offer self-driving cars to its riders next year

Uber will offer self-driving Cruise LLC cars to customers next year following a multiyear partnership. Riders can choose Cruise autonomous vehicles.
Uber is planning to start offering self-driving Cruise LLC cars to customers on its ride-hailing platform next year. This will come after the multiyear partnership between Uber and Cruise begins following which an Uber rider requesting a qualifying ride will have the option of choosing a Cruise autonomous vehicle, the companies said in a joint statement.
The decision following General Motors Co.’s Cruise attempts to regain traction after grounding its fleet in October following the mishandling by prior management of a collision with a pedestrian. At the time, one of the San Francisco-based firm’s vehicles struck and dragged a pedestrian who was hospitalized for months. California regulators pulled Cruise’s driverless license alleging that the company was not clear with details about the incident.