 Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider steps down after 8 years; Laurent Freixe to take over - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider steps down after 8 years; Laurent Freixe to take over

ByHT News Desk
Aug 23, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Nestle appoints Laurent Freixe as CEO following Mark Schneider's departure after eight years.

Nestle chief executive Mark Schneider quit from the Swiss food group after eight years in charge. He will be replaced by Latin America boss Laurent Freixe, the company said as Mark Schneider “has decided to relinquish his roles as CEO and member of the Board of Directors.” In a statement, Mark Schneider said, “Leading Nestle for the past 8 years has been an honor for me. I am grateful for what we have achieved, having transformed Nestle into a future-proofed, innovative and sustainable business.”

Laurent Freixe, EVP and CEO Zone Americas of Nestle, smiles during an interview in Mexico City, Mexico.(Reuters)
Laurent Freixe, EVP and CEO Zone Americas of Nestle, smiles during an interview in Mexico City, Mexico.(Reuters)

Who is Laurent Freixe?

Read more: Elon Musk’s Neuralink says second brain device implant ‘went well’

Laurent Freixe joined Nestle in France in 1986 and has "successfully managed" the company's European zone during the 2008 financial crisis and until 2014, the statement said. After this he was named CEO of the Americas region before taking over at the newly created Latin America zone in 2022, "where he has been successfully leading through challenging conditions".

Read more: Got a defective ITR notice from income tax department? Why and how to rectify the defect

Laurent Freixe has been nominated as a candidate for the board of directors at its 2025 annual general meeting, the company said. He acknowledged that "there will always be challenges" but expressed confidence in Nestle's ability to "lead and win everywhere we operate".

Read more: Who was Jonathan Bloomer? Morgan Stanley International chair dies in Italy's yacht tragedy

Nestle said that Schneider "has actively shaped the company's portfolio, in line with Nestle's strategy and with a focus on high-growth categories like coffee, pet care and nutritional health products".

Nestle chairman Paul Bulcke praised Laurent Freixe as “a talented leader with strategic acumen, extensive in-market experience and expertise as well as a deep understanding of markets and consumers. Laurent is the perfect fit for Nestle at this time.”

 

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider steps down after 8 years; Laurent Freixe to take over
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On