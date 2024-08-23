Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider steps down after 8 years; Laurent Freixe to take over

Nestle chief executive Mark Schneider quit from the Swiss food group after eight years in charge. He will be replaced by Latin America boss Laurent Freixe, the company said as Mark Schneider “has decided to relinquish his roles as CEO and member of the Board of Directors.” In a statement, Mark Schneider said, “Leading Nestle for the past 8 years has been an honor for me. I am grateful for what we have achieved, having transformed Nestle into a future-proofed, innovative and sustainable business.” Laurent Freixe, EVP and CEO Zone Americas of Nestle, smiles during an interview in Mexico City, Mexico.(Reuters)

Who is Laurent Freixe?

Laurent Freixe joined Nestle in France in 1986 and has "successfully managed" the company's European zone during the 2008 financial crisis and until 2014, the statement said. After this he was named CEO of the Americas region before taking over at the newly created Latin America zone in 2022, "where he has been successfully leading through challenging conditions".

Laurent Freixe has been nominated as a candidate for the board of directors at its 2025 annual general meeting, the company said. He acknowledged that "there will always be challenges" but expressed confidence in Nestle's ability to "lead and win everywhere we operate".

Nestle said that Schneider "has actively shaped the company's portfolio, in line with Nestle's strategy and with a focus on high-growth categories like coffee, pet care and nutritional health products".

Nestle chairman Paul Bulcke praised Laurent Freixe as “a talented leader with strategic acumen, extensive in-market experience and expertise as well as a deep understanding of markets and consumers. Laurent is the perfect fit for Nestle at this time.”