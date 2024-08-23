Who was Jonathan Bloomer? Morgan Stanley International chair dies in Italy's yacht tragedy

Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of Morgan Stanley International and onetime chief executive of Prudential Plc, was confirmed as among the fatalities in the August 19 sinking of a luxury yacht off Italy. He was 70. His wife, Judy, was also among those killed. They had been guests on the superyacht Bayesian to mark the acquittal of British tech tycoon Mike Lynch at a trial in which Jonathan Bloomer had been a defense witness. Italian marines (Marina Militare) prepare to dive off Porticello harbor near Palermo,. All the men missing after a luxury yacht sank off Sicily have been found, a coastguard official told. (AFP)

The Bloomers’ children said in a statement, “Our parents were incredible people and an inspiration to many, but first and foremost they were focused on and loved their family and spending time with their new grandchildren. Together for five decades, our only comfort is that they are still together now. This is an unimaginable grief to shoulder. Our only ask is that our family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

A total of six people likely were trapped and died inside the Bayesian when it was hit by a tornado near Porticello, Sicily.

Jonathan Bloomer was chair of Morgan Stanley’s European business since 2018. He was named to lead British insurer Hiscox Ltd.’s board last year. Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer Ted Pick said in a statement that Jonathan Bloomer’s “leadership and experience helped the firm manage a period of complex change for our international businesses.” Hiscox CEO Aki Hussain said it was a privilege to have worked with Bloomer.

After serving as a partner at Arthur Andersen for 20 years, Bloomer held senior roles at Prudential Plc between 1995 and 2005. He left the asset manager after clashing with shareholders over a decision to raise money through a rights offer. From 2006 to 2012, he was an operating partner at Cerberus Capital Management LP after which he pursued a portfolio career and led the boards of companies including Arrow Global Group Ltd. and DWF Group Ltd.