This Swiggy delivery agent earns 50,000 a month: ‘more than some software engineers’

A YouTuber’s interview with Swiggy and Zomato delivery agents in Bengaluru has given the internet some interesting insights into their earnings. Loveena Kamath, the woman behind the Full Disclosure YouTube channel, spoke to two delivery agents in the IT capital of India, and found that both of them earn more than the average IT engineer. Shiva, who works as a delivery rider for Swiggy, earns between ₹ 40,000 to ₹ 50,000 a month.(YouTube/Full Disclosure)

In India, said Kamath, an IT engineer earns ₹20,000 a month on average. However, the two delivery agents that she spoke to earn more than double the number.

Shiva, who works as a delivery driver for Swiggy, earns anywhere between ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 a month. Although he is only 22, he has been working as a delivery agent for the last three years. His income comes from the base pay of ₹20 that Swiggy pays each rider for every order, along with tips and incentives.

“I get around ₹5,000 a month from tips,” the Swiggy rider told Kamath.

Take a look at the video below:

In the last six months, Shiva has managed to save ₹2 lakh. He hopes to put this money towards launching a business in his village.

“I want to open a D-Mart. It will create employment opportunities for the people of my village,” he told Kamath in Hindi.

Loveena Kamath, a YouTuber and entrepreneur, also spoke to Taiyappa, who has been working as a delivery agent for Zomato for three years. Taiyappa also confirmed that he earns close to ₹40,000 a month.

Sharing their videos on Instagram, Kamath wrote: “It is 2024 and Food Delivery Partners are earning MORE THAN Software Engineers.” In her video, however, she clarified that most delivery partners do not view this as a career, but as a means to earn money for better opportunities. She also pointed out that delivery drivers work between 12 to 13 hours a day to earn this much.

Social media reacts

Some people in the comments section were impressed by the earnings, while others pointed out how hard the delivery agents work as compared to software engineers.

“But the pain of working like that is completely different from engineers,” wrote one Instagram user.

“People dont understand the engineer may start at 25-30k but eventually he or she will see major growth in thr package whereas the delivery guy won't...so let's not compare,” another said.

“I know a Zomato rider who made 70k in a month because he used to work day and night non stop. In fact he made so much money by making so many delivery that Zomato gifted him a laptop and even a electric scooter,” an Instagram user revealed in the comments section of the video.