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    70-year-old man washed away after falling into open manhole amid heavy rain in Hyderabad

    Rescue teams rushed to the spot shortly after the incident was reported, and intensive search operations are currently underway to trace him.

    Published on: Jul 29, 2026, 10:09:32 IST
    ANI
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    A 70-year-old man was washed away after allegedly falling into an open manhole late last night following heavy rainfall in the Miyapur Police Station limits of Hyderabad, police said.

    Local authorities and disaster response teams are continuing search efforts in the drainage line to locate the missing elderly man. (Representational Photo/ PTI)
    Local authorities and disaster response teams are continuing search efforts in the drainage line to locate the missing elderly man. (Representational Photo/ PTI)

    Rescue teams rushed to the spot shortly after the incident was reported, and intensive search operations are currently underway to trace him.

    According to police officials, the victim has been identified as Balaiah, a native of Prem Nagar in Hafizpet.

    Speaking on the incident, an official from Miyapur Police Station said, "Last night we received information that a 70-year-old man named Balaiah, a native of Prem Nagar, Hafizpet, was washed away after falling into an open manhole. Rescue teams reached the spot and are making efforts to trace him."

    Local authorities and disaster response teams are continuing search efforts in the drainage line to locate the missing elderly man.

    Earlier on July 28, three bodies were recovered after four youths drowned in the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Telangana's Nizamabad district, while a search operation is underway to trace the fourth person, police said.

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    According to Nizamabad Police, the four youths had entered the project area when they drowned. On receiving information, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

    Police said three bodies have been recovered, while efforts are continuing to locate the fourth youth.

    According to the police, three of the deceased were natives of Arshapalli, while the fourth youth is from Hyderabad.

    The recovered bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that further investigation into the incident is underway.

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