Trump Jr, Elon Musk take credit for Victoria Kjaer Theilvig's win as Miss Universe 2024; Here's why

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark won the title of Miss Universe 2024 on November 16, sparking political and cultural debates on social media as the pageant allowed transgender women to compete. The newly crowned Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig (C) from Denmark, reacts as she celebrates amid the other participants after winning the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City on November 16, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)(AFP)

Admirers of the contest have started sarcastically mocking the pageant over the winner being a biological woman, with Donald Trump Jr. and other MAGA supporters terming the 21-year-old's win against “woke” ideals.

Theilvig, an aspiring lawyer, works in the diamond industry and advocates for animal welfare. She became Denmark's first-ever Miss Universe after defeating 120 other competitors in the dazzling event held in Mexico City.

Trump Jr, Elon Musk react to Victoria Kjaer Theilvig's win

Meanwhile, many social media users expressed shock following a win of anon-transgender person.

“Biological & objectively attractive women are allowed to win beauty pageants again,” Trump Jr. wrote on X in response to Theilvig's victory, portraying it as a rejection of recent efforts at diversity. “WE ARE SO BACK,” he added, seemingly taking credit for her win, which comes after his dad Donald Trump's stunning victory in the 2024 White House race.

Popular political analyst Matt Wallace declared on X, “BREAKING: Fans shocked after straight, white, biological woman wins Miss Universe 2024.”

Elon Musk, a billionaire, also made fun of the contest by posting a meme without a caption. “Breaking: internet stunned after an attractive biological female human of healthy weight wins Miss Universe pageant,” it read.

Expressing delight that an actual white biological female won the pageant, one X user commented: “Yes, the World is healing,” while another stated, “Oh look! A woman won Miss Universe this year!”

Uproar over transgenders' participation in Miss Universe competition

In contrast to the previous year's competition, which featured two transgender competitors -- Portugal's Marina Machete and the Netherlands' Rikkie Kollé, who took home the title, the 2024 Miss Universe pageant was very different. Their participation came after Ángela Ponce made history in 2018 as the first transgender woman to represent Spain in Miss Universe.

Some people have disagreed with the pageant's increasing representation of transgender women, saying it has eclipsed its traditional focus. Donald Trump, a former co-owner of the Miss Universe Organization and the US President-elect, targeted the transgender contenders and referred to their participation as an endorsement of “woke ideology.”