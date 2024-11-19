Kim Kardashian beats Elon Musk’s humanoid robot in rock-paper-scissors. Watch how it reacts

Kim Kardashian, in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story, revealed her ‘new friend’—the humanoid robot Optimus by Elon Musk’s company Tesla. The socialite was seen praising, making hearts with her hands, and playing rock-paper-scissors with the robot, which reportedly costs between $20,000 and $30,000. The image shows Elon Musk’s humanoid robot playing rock-paper-scissors with Kim Kardashian. (Instagram/@kimkardashian)

The game

“Umm, rock-paper-scissors,” Kim Kardashian says in an Instagram video. The robot responds by raising its hands, and with a chuckle, the reality TV star says, “Oh, raise the roof! Yap.”

Kim makes the first move in the game, and the robot follows. As it loses the game, the socialist says, “Oh! You’re a little slow. I beat you.” What happens next is interesting.

Upon getting beaten in the game, the robot throws its hands up, which humans often do to signify frustration.

Kim Kardashian's 'new friend', a Tesla Optimus robot. (Instagram/@kimkardashian)

“Meet my new friend”

The billionaire reality star-turned-mogul introduced the robot on X with this caption. She also shared a video that shows her waving “Hi” to the robot and asking, “Can you do this?” while making a heart sign with her hand. The robot quickly follows her lead and completes the hand gesture, which surprises Kim as she gasps and says, “You know how to do that!”

Fortune reported that the robots were operated by handlers when they debuted rather than autonomously. However, in Kim’s videos, it is unclear if there is a handler or if the robot is operating on its own.

Take a look at the rest of the video here:

After showing off the robot on Instagram, she also gave a glimpse of the autonomous Tesla Cybercab. It is a vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals. Her video ended after showing the interior of the vehicle. It is unclear if she plans to purchase the Cybercab.