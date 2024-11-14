‘Oh s**t that’s actually deadly’: Unstoppable robo-dog performs shocking stunts while exploring rough terrain

A video of a robotic dog navigating through a tough and rugged terrain with ease has surfaced on social media. Reportedly manufactured by a Chinese company, the robotic canine is capable of performing various tasks and remains "unstoppable" even during “extreme weather conditions.” The video, expectedly, has divided the internet into two halves. While some were excited to see this development in the technology, others feared the robo-dog’s advanced features. The image shows a robotic dog that easily conquers tough terrains in a viral video. (YouTube/@deeprobotics8601)

Deep Robotics shared a video of their robotic dog on YouTube with the caption, “Extreme Off-Road | DEEPRobotics Lynx All-Terrian Robot.” The footage captures the four-legged Lynx robot travelling uphill and downhill with ease while carefully crossing the hurdles ranging from rocks to low walls.

The robot keeps changing its position between standing on four feet and two feet. It even backflips and takes sharp turns at speed.

The machine is reportedly different from its predecessors as it has all-terrain wheels rather than feet. According to the Sun, the robot can operate at extreme temperatures, between -20°C to 55°C. It is also waterproof, which makes it possible to use it during torrential rainfall.

The outlet added that in another video, the robot is also seen carrying 20kg of food and water, demonstrating how it can easily carry heavy items.

Take a look at the video here:

What did social media say?

“The military application of this technology is terrifying,” posted a YouTube user. Another added, “That's amazing. I like how it adapted to rolling down the hill and slowing its speed by tilting the entire body sideways. Perfect manoeuvrability.”

A third posted, “Oh s**t, that’s actually deadly.” A fourth joked, “While you thought it was a robot dog, it stood up rollerskating toward you and was about to punch with its front wheels.” A fifth wrote, “This is insanity. People have no conception of what is coming.”

“With X30's unique integrated perception, it can autonomously navigate and operate in extreme environments such as darkness, strong light, flickering, and even without any light source,” the company wrote on its website. It can operate continuously between 2.5 to 4 hours before its battery drains.

What are your thoughts on this video of the robot dog?