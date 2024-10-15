Visitors outraged as Chinese aquarium's much-touted 'whale shark' turns out to be a robot

China has long been in the spotlight for questionable practices in its zoos, with allegations of featuring fake animals, such as dogs painted to resemble pandas or wolves masquerading as exotic cats. Now, a similar scandal has erupted, this time at a Chinese aquarium, igniting a wave of criticism from disappointed visitors. Visitors at a Chinese aquarium discovered the "giant shark" was a robot, sparking outrage. (Representative image)(Unsplash)

The disappointing reveal at Xiaomeisha Sea World

The incident took place at Xiaomeisha Sea World in Shenzhen, which had recently reopened on October 1 after a substantial five-year renovation. The attraction had generated considerable excitement surrounding its much-touted "giant shark" display, attracting crowds eager to witness the park's highlight—a colossal whale shark, recognised as the world's largest fish, typically reaching lengths of over 60 feet. However, this excitement rapidly transformed into disappointment when guests discovered that the much-anticipated sea creature was, in fact, a robotic replica.

Images taken through the aquarium’s glass revealed the mechanical shark, with visible gaps in its torso where the segments connected, resembling something out of a low-budget science fiction film. This revelation sparked outrage among visitors, many of whom felt misled by the aquarium’s marketing.

Xiaomeisha Sea World’s response

In light of the backlash, representatives from Xiaomeisha Sea World offered an explanation for the robotic creation. They stated that the multi-million yuan robotic shark was developed in adherence to wildlife protection laws that prohibit the capture and trade of real whale sharks. The aquarium maintained that it never intended to deceive the public and insisted that the robotic shark was a creative solution to comply with these regulations.

A pattern of deception

This incident is not isolated; it follows a string of controversies regarding animal displays in China. Just last month, visitors at Shanwei Zoo were left stunned when they realised that the 'pandas' on display were actually dogs painted to resemble the iconic bears. Footage captured by guests showed one of the 'pandas' panting and barking, further fuelling outrage over the zoo's lack of transparency.