Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi
China zoo paints chow chow dogs to look like pandas, fools thousands of visitors

ByVrinda Jain
May 08, 2024 01:44 PM IST

The zoo, located in Jiangsu Province, showcased the "panda dog" on Labor Day holidays from May 1 to May 5.

A zoo in China has come under fire after it was revealed that they painted chow chow dogs to look like pandas. The zoo, located in Jiangsu Province, showcased the "panda dog" on Labor Day holidays from May 1 to May 5. While thousands of people came to see supposed pandas, a few thought that their behaviour was strange as they shook their heads like dogs. Nevertheless, many people believe that they are real pandas, as per reports.

Snapshot of the "panda dog" at the China zoo. (X/@pandadogcoin)
Snapshot of the "panda dog" at the China zoo. (X/@pandadogcoin)

Visitors' clips seemed to depict the puppies as having black limbs, ears, and eye rings, but their doglike characteristics were still clearly visible. Angry visitors claimed they were tricked into thinking they would see real pandas, which led to a surge of complaints against Taizhou Zoo over the dyed pets. They also wondered if painting the puppies would be considered mistreating the animals because some dyes can contain dangerous substances, reported The Sun.

As per VN Express, the zoo did put up a sign saying that people are visiting "panda dogs", instead of real dogs. (Also Read: World's first and only all-white panda captured in China's Wolong Nature Reserve)

A Strait Times report said that a signboard at the zoo read, "Panda dogs are not an actual dog breed. They are rather pet dogs that have been groomed to look like pandas or that were born with coat patterns similar to those of pandas. Such canines will often have a white undercoat with black markings around the eye rims and ears, mimicking the facial features of a giant panda."

A zoo worker told the media that they are yet to get actual giant pandas since the area is too small for them.

As per The Sun chow chows are among the most recognisable and ancient breeds to have originated in China, they enjoy great popularity there. In Chinese history and culture, chow chows are revered and frequently portrayed in literary works.

