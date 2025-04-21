Pope Francis dies at 88: Where did he stand on key issues like abortion, LGBTQ rights?

Pope Francis, known for his dynamic reforms that deeply inspired many Catholics while stirring unease among traditionalists, passed away on Monday at the age of 88. The Argentine pope, who has led the Catholic Church since March 2013, had been hospitalised for 38 days at Rome’s Gemelli hospital due to severe pneumonia. Pope Francis—whose real name was Jorge Mario Bergoglio—was chosen pope, shocking many church observers who had previously viewed the Argentine cleric, who was well-known for his care for the impoverished, as an outsider. (File)(AP)

He appeared to recover and was discharged on March 23. Just a day before his death, he made a brief but frail appearance on the balcony of Saint Peter’s Basilica, bringing joy to the faithful gathered for Easter Sunday.

Throughout his papacy, Francis reshaped Church teachings on issues like the death penalty and nuclear arms, maintained conservative positions on topics such as abortion, and worked to build bridges with Muslims and other communities that had often felt excluded by the Church.

Where did Pope Francis stand on key issues?

Abortion

Pope Francis upheld the Church’s traditional stance against abortion, calling it part of a broader “throwaway culture” and even comparing it to hiring a hitman. However, he emphasised compassion over condemnation, urging the Church to spiritually accompany women who had abortions. He granted regular priests the authority to forgive sin, a shift from past practice where only bishops could do so. He also rejected efforts by U.S. bishops to bar President Joe Biden from receiving Communion due to his support for abortion rights, asserting that clergy should act as spiritual guides rather than political enforcers.

LGBTQ inclusion

Francis famously said, “Who am I to judge?” about gay Catholics and has since made inclusive gestures, stating that LGBTQ individuals are loved by God and welcome in the Church. While he didn’t change the doctrine labelling homosexual acts as disordered, the Vatican under him allowed same-sex blessings and acknowledged that transgender people could be baptised and serve in church roles. In Argentina, he supported civil unions as a compromise when opposing same-sex marriage.

Clergy abuse

Francis’s papacy was marred by the sexual abuse crisis, particularly after he initially dismissed Chilean victims’ claims. After recognising his error, he apologised in person and pressured the Chilean bishops to resign. His most notable move was defrocking the U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick following an investigation. He also reformed Church laws to remove pontifical secrecy and to establish procedures for holding bishops accountable. Yet, his credibility was sometimes questioned when he appeared to support certain accused clergy.

Death penalty and prison reform

Francis broke from prior Church teaching by declaring the death penalty unacceptable in all cases. He also condemned life imprisonment without parole as a “hidden death penalty” and solitary confinement as torture, calling for both practices to be abolished.

Divorce and communion

He stirred debate by suggesting divorced and civilly remarried Catholics might be allowed to receive Communion under certain conditions. He streamlined annulment procedures and encouraged bishops to assess each case individually, subtly opening a door long closed by traditional doctrine.

Capitalism and economic justice

Francis frequently criticised global capitalism, arguing that economic systems often prioritise profit over people. He denounced the worship of money, called for universal basic income and better labour conditions, and argued that globalisation had deepened inequality. He once said, “this economy kills,” affirming his views were rooted in Gospel teachings, not communism — despite criticism from conservative commentators.

Priestly celibacy

Although he left the door open to revisiting the celibacy rule for Latin Rite priests, Francis ultimately chose not to make changes, even in the face of a priest shortage in regions like the Amazon. He said the issue had become too politicised and didn’t want to be the pope to make such a historic change.

China relations

In 2018, Francis struck a controversial deal with China over the appointment of bishops, aiming to resolve a decades-long conflict and legitimise bishops previously appointed without Vatican approval. While critics saw this as a capitulation to China’s communist regime, the Vatican defended it as the only viable path to dialogue.

Contraception

Francis held firm on the Church’s opposition to artificial birth control but encouraged responsible parenthood, famously stating that Catholics shouldn’t breed “like rabbits.” He upheld natural family planning but hinted at flexibility during health crises like the Zika virus outbreak, suggesting contraception might be morally acceptable in such circumstances.

COVID-19 response

During the pandemic, Francis emphasised solidarity with the vulnerable and called for societal reform in its aftermath. He strongly endorsed vaccination campaigns, arguing for equitable access, even supporting vaccines developed using controversial cell lines. This stance put him at odds with some conservatives.

Environment

Francis was a vocal advocate for environmental protection. His 2015 encyclical Laudato Si’ used scientific data to link human behaviour to climate change and criticised a global economy that harms the planet and the poor. A 2023 update singled out the U.S. for its emissions and warned that the world was approaching ecological collapse.

Indigenous peoples

Francis repeatedly apologised for the Church’s role in colonial abuses against Indigenous communities. Notable moments included apologies in Bolivia (2015) and Canada (2022), particularly over the residential school system. The Vatican also formally repudiated the “Doctrine of Discovery,” and Francis celebrated alternative mission models like the Jesuit communities in Paraguay. However, his canonisation of Junipero Serra drew criticism from Native American groups.

Islam

Francis significantly advanced interfaith dialogue with Islam. He forged relationships with both Sunni and Shiite leaders, signing a key document on human fraternity with Egypt’s Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb and visiting Muslim-majority countries like the UAE and Iraq, becoming the first pope to do so. His efforts promoted mutual respect and peace.

Migration

Francis made migrant rights a central focus. He condemned global apathy toward refugees and repeatedly called for nations, especially in Europe, to welcome them. His first papal trip was to Lampedusa to honour drowned migrants, and he brought refugee families back to the Vatican from camps in Greece and Cyprus. He criticised border walls and declared that building them was un-Christian.

Nuclear weapons

Francis went beyond previous popes by declaring even the possession of nuclear weapons immoral. This marked a significant shift from the Church’s prior acceptance of nuclear deterrence under strict conditions.

Vatican reform

Elected with a mandate for reform, Francis overhauled Vatican finances. He implemented modern accounting standards, centralised investments, cut cardinals’ salaries, and cracked down on corruption. He also allowed a criminal trial over a failed real estate deal, demonstrating a commitment to transparency and accountability.

Women in the Church

Francis called for a greater role for women in Church leadership. He appointed several women to senior Vatican positions and gave women voting rights in the bishops’ synod. He commissioned studies on female deacons and elevated the liturgical status of Mary Magdalene. However, he maintained the all-male priesthood and ruled out ordaining women as deacons — for now.

(With inputs from Associated Press)