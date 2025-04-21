Pope Francis death news | Live updates: Latin American pontiff dies at 88; tributes pour in

Pope Francis death: Pope Francis waves during his first public appearance in five weeks in Rome, Italy, on March 23, 2025.

Pope Francis death: Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican announced on Monday. He was 88. "Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced on the Vatican's TV channel. "At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father."...Read More

In February, Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy.

On Sunday, Pope Francis called for freedom of thought and tolerance in his Easter Sunday address.

"Happy Easter," said the 88-year-old Argentine pope in a weak voice from his wheelchair on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica, to the great joy of the crowd in the flower-filled square below. He also briefly met US Vice President JD Vance, a meeting Vatican described as “cordial”.