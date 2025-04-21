Pope Francis death news | Live updates: Latin American pontiff dies at 88; tributes pour in
Pope Francis death: Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican announced on Monday. He was 88. "Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced on the Vatican's TV channel. "At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father."...Read More
In February, Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy.
On Sunday, Pope Francis called for freedom of thought and tolerance in his Easter Sunday address.
"Happy Easter," said the 88-year-old Argentine pope in a weak voice from his wheelchair on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica, to the great joy of the crowd in the flower-filled square below. He also briefly met US Vice President JD Vance, a meeting Vatican described as “cordial”.
Pope Francis death: Sri Lankan President praises Pope Francis' legacy
Pope Francis death: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake On Monday, paid tribute to Pope Francis' legacy of "compassion, justice and interfaith harmony".
Dissanayake said that the late Pope's "unwavering commitment to peace, compassion and humanity has left an indelible mark on the world".
Pope Francis death: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas pays tribute to ‘faithful friend’
Pope Francis death: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas paid tribute to Pope Francis, calling him a "faithful friend of the Palestinian people," the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
"Today, we lost a faithful friend of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights," Abbas said.
He noted that Pope Francis "recognised the Palestinian state and authorised the Palestinian flag to be raised in the Vatican."
Pope Francis death: The bells of Notre Dame tolled 88 times in tribute to Pope Francis
Pope Francis death: The bells of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral tolled 88 times in memory of Pope Francis, who died on Monday at the age of 88.
A mass will also be held in the church for Pope Francis later in the day.
City authorities will also turn off the lights on the Eiffel Tower on Monday night in memory of the Pope.
Pope Francis death: Argentina's President issues statement on Pope's death
Pope Francis death: Argentina's presidency in a statement on Monday said that it deeply regretted the death of Pope Francis, the first Argentine leader of the global Catholic Church.
Pope Francis death: Women's Ordination Conference expresses condolences, calls for change in policy
Pope Francis death: The Women's Ordination Conference expressed their condolences after the death of Pope Francis but also stated that it was time to change policies surrounding ordaining women.
“While we will continue to experience the gifts of Pope Francis' openness to reform, we lament that this did not extend to an openness to the possibility of women in ordained ministry,” the conference said.
“His repeated closed door' policy on women's ordination was painfully incongruous with his otherwise pastoral nature, and for many, a betrayal of the synodal, listening church he championed. This made him a complicated, frustrating, and sometimes heart-breaking figure for many women,” it said.
Pope Francis death: Archbishop of York hails Francis' service of the poor
Pope Francis death: The Church of England's most senior cleric hailed Pope Francis' "desire to lead and build the church in new ways" as well as his service of the poor, following the pontiffs death on Monday.
The Archbishop of York said, Pope Francis was "acutely aware of the divisions between our churches and how they stand in the way of seeing Jesus Christ more fully".
Pope Francis death: White House mourns late pontiff
Pope Francis death: The White House on Monday expressed its condolences after the death of Pope Francis.
"Rest in Peace, Pope Francis," they wrote on X, accompanied by photos of the pontiff meeting President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
Pope Francis death: Looking back at the Pope's progressive stance on LGBTQ issues
Pope Francis Death: The late Pope had embraced several communities under his papacy, which had previously been shunned by the church. In July 2013, he said, "If someone is gay and is searching for the Lord and has good will, then who am I to judge him?"
In 2018 he also told a gay man, “God made you like this and he loves you.” He also stated in an interview in 2023, “Being a homosexual is not a crime.”
Pope Francis death: Egyptian President mourns ‘profound loss’
Pope Francis death: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed his condolences after the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis on Monday.
He said the Pope's death “is a profound loss for the entire world, as as he was a voice of peace, love and compassion."
He added, that the Pope was an exceptional figure who “worked tirelessly to promote tolerance and build bridges of dialogue and was a champion of the Palestinian cause, defending legitimate rights and calling for an end to conflict.”
Pope Francis death: Mass for Pope Francis to be held on Wednesday at Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Pope Francis death: A mass for the late Pope Francis will be held on Wednesday morning at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.
In a WhatsApp message, the Patriarchate announced a "mass at the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre" on Wednesday at 1230 GMT presided over by His Beatitude Cardinal Pizzaballa and members of the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries, reported news agency AFP
Pope Francis death: What happens after a pope dies? How does the Catholic Church choose a successor?
Pope Francis, the Argentinian pontiff who led the Roman Catholic Church for nearly 12 years, died on Monday aged 88. Last month, the pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened. He spent 38 days in the hospital, the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy.
The Catholic Church will now begin the process of electing a new leader. The election of a pope follows a centuries-old tradition and is guided by strict rules and holds deep religious significance.
The College of Cardinals, the Church's most senior officials worldwide, chooses the pope. Following a pope’s death or resignation, the cardinals are summoned to the Vatican for the papal election or conclave. Click here to read how a new Pope is elected.
Pope Francis death: PM Modi says he is ‘deeply pained’ by Pope Francis' death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolenses to the Catholic community after the death of Pope Francis. He shared the pictures of his meeting with the Pope in a post on X and wrote, "Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope.
I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace."
Pope Francis death: JD Vance mourns Pope Francis' death - ‘was happy to see him yesterday’
United States Vice President JD Vance, who met Pope Francis on Sunday during his Italy visit, has expressed grief over his passing. In a post on X, Vance said, "I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.
I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful.
May God rest his soul."
Pope Francis death: Germany's Friedrich Merz grieves Pope Francis' death
Germany's chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz grieved the death of Pope Francis. In a post on X, he said, “The death of Pope Francis fills me with great sorrow. Francis will be remembered for his tireless commitment to the weakest in society, for justice and reconciliation. Humility and faith in God’s mercy guided him in this. With this, the first Latin American on the Holy See touched people worldwide and across denominational boundaries. My thoughts are in these hours with the faithful worldwide who have lost their Holy Father. May he rest in peace.”
Pope Francis death: Pope Francis blessed people on Easter Sunday, a day before he died
A day before his death, Pope Francis blessed thousands of people in St. Peter's Square on the occasion of Easter Sunday. He also took a surprise popemobile romp through the piazza.
“Viva il Papa!” (Long live the pope), “Bravo!” the crowd shouted as Francis looped through the square in his open-topped popemobile and then up and down the main avenue leading to it. (AP)
Pope Francis death: Jorge Mario Bergoglio became Pope in 2013
Pope Francis, whose original name was Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was elected pope on March 13, 2013, surprising many church watchers who had seen the Argentine cleric, known for his concern for the poor, as an outsider. (Reuters)
