Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
Ikea is hiring gamers to work at its virtual Roblox store. Here's how you can apply and more

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 05, 2024 01:14 PM IST

Ikea is assembling a team of Roblox gamers for virtual store experience. Successful candidates will receive £13.15 per hour.

Ikea is taking a step, what some may say is a quirky approach to hiring by assembling a team of Roblox gamers to work at its virtual store, and the best part? You can get paid for the job.

Ikea is offering job opportunities to Roblox gamers for their virtual stores. REUTERS/Nacho Doce(REUTERS)

In a press release on Monday, the Swedish retailer unveiled its plans to launch “The Co-Worker Game,” a virtual rendition of its store set to debut on Roblox on June 24. Ikea is currently seeking to fill 10 paid positions for this virtual store, with applications opening on Monday and remaining open until June 16.

The concept behind the virtual store is to provide players with an immersive experience showcasing the diverse range of job opportunities available at Ikea.

Through a series of games inspired by real-world Ikea positions, paid workers will have the chance to utilize their skills, assist customers, and even advance to different departments, mirroring the progression opportunities found in the actual Ikea environment.

Darren Taylor, country people and culture manager for Ikea UK and Ireland, expressed, “We’re excited to be the first brand to launch paid work on Roblox to showcase how we do careers differently, bringing your unique careers philosophy to life.”

He further explained, “At IKEA, there is no set route to career progression.”

“Our co-workers are able to change roles, switch departments, and grow in any direction they choose, both in the game or in the real world. There are many ways to learn and grow at IKEA, and that’s what IKEA on Roblox is all about.”

While there are only 10 paid positions available, the virtual store will remain accessible to the broader Roblox community, gamers, and Ikea enthusiasts. Visitors can explore various aspects of the virtual Ikea world, including the Swedish Food Market and Bistro, where they can virtually serve meatballs, or engage in showroom activities to organize spaces with Ikea products.

How can Roblox gamers apply for the Ikea positions?

To apply for one of the paid positions, applicants must submit a questionnaire, a CV, and, optionally, videos.

Eligible candidates must be over 18 years old and reside in the UK or Ireland. Shortlisted applicants will undergo virtual interviews between June 14 and June 18.

Successful candidates will receive a wage of £13.15 per hour, which is equivalent to approximately $16.48 USD, the standard hourly rate for Ikea workers in London.

Ikea's recent initiative follows in the footsteps of other brands that have leveraged the metaverse for their creative line. In 2021, Forever 21 introduced Forever 21 Shop City, a virtual universe where players can own and manage stores. Similarly, in 2022, Chipotle unveiled Chipotle Burrito Builder, allowing players to craft burritos in the metaverse.

Wednesday, June 05, 2024
