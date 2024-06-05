 4-year-old boy dies after father shoves chilli into his mouth during toilet training | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4-year-old boy dies after father shoves chilli into his mouth during toilet training

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 05, 2024 11:40 AM IST

A Singapore man was sentenced to eight months in jail after he forced chilli into his young son's mouth.

A Singapore man, who allegedly caused his four-year-old son's death by shoving chilli into his mouth nearly two years ago, was sentenced to eight months in jail.

The four-year-old boy was going through toilet training when he died. (UnSplash)
The four-year-old boy was going through toilet training when he died. (UnSplash)

The 38-year-old man forced the tip of a chilli into the little boy's mouth at a time when the latter was undergoing toilet training, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported. The incident took place in August 2022 when he was with his son at home in Singapore. The boy had passed stool. When the father got the smell of poop and asked him if he had relived himself, the boy denied it.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The man decided to discipline his son by making him eat a chilli. He then sat on a chair and allegedly forced the tip of a chilli into the boy's mouth.

The four-year-old collapsed shortly after he ran around the room gesturing at his throat, according to the CNA report.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / 4-year-old boy dies after father shoves chilli into his mouth during toilet training
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement