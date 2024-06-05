4-year-old boy dies after father shoves chilli into his mouth during toilet training

A Singapore man, who allegedly caused his four-year-old son's death by shoving chilli into his mouth nearly two years ago, was sentenced to eight months in jail. The four-year-old boy was going through toilet training when he died. (UnSplash)

The 38-year-old man forced the tip of a chilli into the little boy's mouth at a time when the latter was undergoing toilet training, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported. The incident took place in August 2022 when he was with his son at home in Singapore. The boy had passed stool. When the father got the smell of poop and asked him if he had relived himself, the boy denied it.

The man decided to discipline his son by making him eat a chilli. He then sat on a chair and allegedly forced the tip of a chilli into the boy's mouth.

The four-year-old collapsed shortly after he ran around the room gesturing at his throat, according to the CNA report.