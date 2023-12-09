Flight attendant spoon feeds 5-year-old, video sparks debate

A flight attendant’s gesture of spoon-feeding a kid has turned into a source of debate for netizens on social media. A video captures a staff member on Singapore Airlines feeding a 5-year-old with a spoon. While some found this act endearing and praised the attendant, many argued that it was not her job to feed the kid. The image shows a flight attendant spoon-feeding a 5-year-old kid. (Instagram/@michaelrutherfordonline)

Instagram user Michael Rutherford shared the video. “What would you do if this happened to you? We’re having the greatest flight ever and this just made it even more perfect,” he shared as the caption. The video opens to show a flight attendant sitting in front of a kid. She is seen feeding him using a spoon.

Take a look at this video that has sparked a debate online:

The video was shared four days ago. Since then, it has gone viral with over 14.2 million views. The share has also accumulated mixed reactions from people.

How did Instagram users react to the video?

“That child is old enough to feed himself,” shared an Instagram user. “Flight attendants are not babysitters. They are there for the safety of the passengers,” argued another.

“Little man is living his best life! Kudos to the awesome flight attendant!” praised a third. “Thai staff fed my 8-year-old ice cream while he watched a movie many years ago. I woke up to see that and laughed,” joined a fourth. “This happened to me too when I was 7 on Singapore Airlines lol,” wrote a fifth.