Kanye West can see his kids ‘anytime’ despite claiming ex Kim Kardashian is not letting him: Report

Kanye West can see his kids ‘anytime he wants’ despite claiming Kim Kardashian is not letting him: Report

“Kanye has been in LA recently for a few months and didn’t ask to see the kids aside from North until a week before he was leaving again,” a source close to the reality star told the outlet on Tuesday.

The insider further revealed, “Kanye can see the kids anytime he wants; there are no limitations, but Kim is very careful also to not put them in situations that are chaotic. Protecting her kids [comes] first and foremost.”

The bombshell report comes after West claimed on X that he had not seen Saint this year. In his lengthy post, the rapper asked, “Why is the celebrity world,” including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, “watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time?”

West also called out President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. “Yall wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood,” he went on, adding, “But I don’t get to be a dad.”

His bizarre post further read, “As celebrities We are a family in a way We are all in the same boat It cuts me to my core that my kids are being indoctrinated to serve ideals to black people.”

“And all these f**king celebrities just get the popcorn You guys can make a difference. I’m f**king shaking typing this I’ve had my rights stripped because I wore a f**king red hat That’s when I had a breakdown and was put in the hospital,” West added.