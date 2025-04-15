Menu Explore
Is OpenAI developing its own X-like social media network amid Elon Musk and Sam Altman feud?

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 15, 2025 11:48 PM IST

Amidst the ongoing feud between Elon Musk and Sam Altman, a new report claims that OpenAI is “working on its own X-like social media network”.

X owner Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman(AFP file)
X owner Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman(AFP file)

Citing several people with knowledge of the subject, the Verge reported that there is an internal prototype, which is centered on ChatGPT's image generation.

The Verge claims that OpenAI CEO Altman has been discreetly soliciting outside opinions on the project, which is still in its early phases. According to the report, it is unclear if the business intends to integrate the social network inside ChatGPT or distribute it as a stand-alone program.

Know about Musk vs Altman feud

The possible action would intensify hostilities between Altman and Musk, who was a co-founder of OpenAI. Musk stepped down from his position in 2018.

In recent months, the dispute between the two has gotten more intense.

When a group of investors led by Musk submitted an unsolicited $97.4 billion offer to acquire control of OpenAI in February, Altman promptly responded with “no thank you.”

Last year, Musk sued Altman and the company that created ChatGPT, claiming that they had strayed from OpenAI's initial mission to build AI for the good of humanity rather than for profit.

The suit claims that the firm did so by establishing OpenAI Global LLC, its for-profit division, and by attempting to turn its nonprofit organization into a for-profit business.

Also Read: China rips Trump over ‘shameless’ tariff war, brutally mocks US peasants; ‘Let them wail in the face…’

OpenAI, however, filed a countersuit this week. In a legal response, the firm accused the Tesla CEO of "unlawful and unfair business practices" meant to interfere with OpenAI's functioning and undermine the firm's reputation. According to OpenAI, Musk is primarily acting in this way to further the interests of his AI startup, xAI.

When Altman hinted at working on social app

If OpenAI launches its own social media network, then the firm might also face direct rivalry from Facebook-owner Meta (META.O), opens new tab, which is purportedly developing an independent Meta AI service.

In response to media reports about Meta's plans in February, Altman said, “Okay, maybe we'll do a social app.”

