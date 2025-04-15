China rips Trump over ‘shameless’ tariff war, brutally mocks US peasants; ‘Let them wail in the face…’

Amidst the escalating tension between China and the US, Beijing's top official has blasted President Donald Trump's “extremely shameless” tariff war, stating that it will soon backfire. Senior Chinese official Xia Baolong, who is in charge of Hong Kong and Macao, further warned that Trump tariffs will leave the US peasants crying. China denounced Trump's decision to impose a 145% tax on goods from China as “brutally unreasonable.”(AP)

In a televised speech, the Chinese official denounced Trump's decision to impose a 145% tax on goods from China as “brutally unreasonable.”

“The US isn’t after our tariffs but our very survival,” Xia asserted. “The US has repeatedly contained and suppressed Hong Kong … and this will eventually backfire on itself.”

“Let those peasants in the United States wail in front of the 5,000 years of Chinese civilization,” he continued.

Continuing his tirade against the Trump administration, he mentioned that bullying tactics, such as lunching tariff war, have never worked against China.

“The Chinese people do not cause trouble, nor are they afraid of trouble. Pressure, threats and blackmail are not the right way to deal with China,” Xia asserted.

JD Vance's remarks about ‘Chinese peasants’ sparks uproar

His remarks comes after China's decision to increase import taxes to 125% last week in response to Trump's decision to boost tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%.

Additionally, the comments are the most recent in a verbal spat with China, following Vice President JD Vance's declaration that the US borrows from “Chinese peasants to buy things those Chinese peasants manufacture.”

Beijing was immediately outraged, and Lin Jian, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, denounced the Vance's remarks as “ignorant and disrespectful.”

“It is surprising and sad to hear such ignorant and impolite words from this vice president,” Lin stated.

Meanwhile, clips of Vance's interview went viral in China, prompting huge outcry.

Editor-in-chief of the state-run newspaper Global Times, Hu Xijin, wrote on the microblogging site Weibo, "This true 'peasant' who came out of rural America seems to have a lack of perspective." “Many people are urging him to come and see China for himself.”

As a hashtag related to Vance's comments became the most popular topic on Weibo, one user bashed the US VP, saying: “Look, this is their true face — arrogant and rude as always.”