Kanye West breaks down amid ongoing custody battle with Kim Kardashian; ‘I’m Shaking Typing This’

Kanye West—legally known as Ye—rekindled public interest in his protracted custody dispute with ex-wife Kim Kardashian with a series of intensely emotional and contentious tweets. Kanye West with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian

In addition to criticizing the entertainment industry and the legal system, the 47-year-old artist and entrepreneur resorted to X (previously Twitter) to rant about his strained relationship with his kids.

In a long tweet, Kanye West launched his outburst by naming well-known musicians and pop culture icons, such as Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, Donald Trump, and Elon Musk, and asking why no one had stood up to help him.

“Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time,” the rapper wrote, while mentioning that “I'm shaking typing this”. “Y’all wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood… But I don’t get to be a dad.”

He made a clear link between his contentious political associations and his public breakdowns, accusing the larger celebrity class of doing nothing but watching him be “stripped” of his rights.

“I’ve had my rights stripped because I wore a f***ing red hat. That’s when I had a breakdown and was put in the hospital.”

Also Read: Did Jeffree Star just confirm affair with Kanye West amid ‘cousin’ controversy? His cryptic tweet goes viral

Kanye West claims ‘I Haven’t Seen Saint This Year’

In a follow-up tweet, Ye said that he hasn't seen his son Saint West since 2025. “I haven't seen Saint This Year.”

This glaring statement highlights what seems to be a failing custody agreement between Kardashian and Ye. The two share four children together: Psalm (5), Chicago (6), Saint (8), and North (11). Ye claims that not only does he have very little interaction with them, but it is intentionally restricted. "I don’t need to just ‘SEE’ my kids,” he said. “I need to raise them. I’m a good dad. I’m a great father to have.”

Kanye West's claim about son Saint came months after Page Six obtained pictures of them together in January.

West and his three kids were spotted shopping at a 7-Eleven in Tokyo's Ginza neighborhood in January.

His post followed a wave of similar claims by him that he was attempting to find “the right” attorney to challenge Kim Kardashian for custody.