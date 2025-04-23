Sebastian Stan slams ‘narcissist’ Donald Trump, bets he watched The Apprentice about 100 times

Actor Sebastian Stan earned rave reviews and an Oscar nomination for his performance in last year's The Apprentice. He played a young Donald Trump in the Ali Abbasi directorial, which also starred Jeremy Strong in a pivotal role. In his new cover story for Vanity Fair, Sebastian shared that he thinks the US President must have watched the film no less than a 100 times. (Also read: The Apprentice star Sebastian Stan calls Donald Trump ‘scared little man’ ahead of election day) Sebastian Stan voiced his opinion on whether Donald Trump has seen The Apprentice.

What Sebastian said

During the interaction, Sebastian said, “I would put money down he’s seen it 100 f***ing times, of course, because he’s a narcissist. And I bet you there’s certain things he likes about it… How he looked.”

Speaking about the film and how the arc of his character is developed, the actor added, “He loses his humanity. I guess that’s essentially what happens. As an actor, all you’re trying to do is just look at these very human things and identify with them.”

About the film

The Apprentice explores Donald Trump's career as a real estate businessman in New York during the 1970s and 1980s, focusing on his relationship with lawyer Roy Cohn. The film is directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Gabriel Sherman.

Apart from Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, the film stars Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, Martin Donovan as Fred Trump, and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump. The film missed its India release in October after it hit a roadblock with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Trump had previously blasted the film and its makers in a statement to Truth Social, stating, “So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us.”