The Apprentice star Sebastian Stan calls Donald Trump ‘scared little man’ ahead of election day

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Nov 05, 2024 08:33 PM IST

Sebastian Stan opened up about the biopic drama The Apprentice, where he plays a young Donald Trump. The film is directed by Ali Abbasi.

Sebastian Stan, who played Donald Trump in the biopic drama The Apprentice, has slammed the current Republican presidential nominee. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, Sebastian opened up about the questions that are posed by the Ali Abassi film, stating that Donald Trump is a ‘paranoid, scared little man’. (Also read: 'Donkeys, illiterates, Karens': Rihanna skewers those commenting on her inability to vote in US elections)

Sebastian Stan made sharp comments on Donald Trump.
Sebastian Stan made sharp comments on Donald Trump.

What Sebastian said about Trump

Sebastian said, "I can sit here and tell you things you’ve heard already for, like, 30,000 hours, and it’s not really going to make a difference. You hear facts, we all hear information, but you don’t experience it. It’s the experience of being with this person for two hours, and seeing where he’s coming from, and really asking yourself at the end of this film, ‘Do you trust this person? Do you really trust that this guy is going to make a decision that’s going to be good for you or good for him?’ And let me tell you something: There is one paranoid, scared little man that’s still out there fighting the good fight to get into the membership club of Manhattan and be put on a plaque on a wall. He ain’t caring about your situation. It’s that he‘s got to get there first. And that’s just what the film is.”

What is the American Dream?

He went on to add, "This idea of the American dream as we know it, and what is it, really? Because I had been obsessing about it since my mom, in New York City, pointed to the Twin Towers, and all around us, and said, ‘This is the promised land, this is the land of the free, this is the land of opportunity. This is where you can become someone. And I sacrificed my life for you to get here.’ And so I have always been in love with this idea. I am sort of an example of the American dream. I’ve lucked out.”

The Apprentice explores Donald Trump's career as a real estate businessman in New York during the 1970s and 1980s, focusing on his relationship with lawyer Roy Cohn. The film is directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Gabriel Sherman. It stars Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, Martin Donovan as Fred Trump, and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump. The film missed its India release in October after it hit a roadblock with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The US presidential election 2024 is set to take place on November 5, with the results likely to be out on November 6.

