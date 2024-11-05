Menu Explore
'Donkeys, illiterates, Karens': Rihanna skewers those commenting on her inability to vote in US elections

BySantanu Das
Nov 05, 2024 07:56 PM IST

Rihanna shut down a dozen comments on her latest post where she revealed that she will not be able to vote on Tuesday.

Rihanna made sure she was not to be messed with when she took to the comments section of her last Instagram post. The singer had joked that she was “trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport” as she urged American voters to make their vote count. When many users commented that she should get that citizenship, the multi-hyphenate star lashed out at them and called them ‘donkeys’ and ‘illiterates.’ (Also read: Rihanna breaks election silence, jokes about ‘sneaking’ into the polls and voting for…)

Rihanna replied to comments on her latest Instagram post on Election Day.(ANI)
Rihanna replied to comments on her latest Instagram post on Election Day.(ANI)

Rihanna shuts down haters

In the comments section of her post, an IG user who clearly did not get the joke, commented, "Illegal voting is a crime. Maybe she should be arrested for trying." Rihanna replied saying, “shut up Karen.”

Another user commented, “I voted for closed borders, deportations, and staying out of foreign conflicts. abortions are probably nowhere near as important as y’all are making it seem.” To this, Rihanna replied: “you’re f*cked! And so is the America you dream of. Hope you don’t have to find out the hard way.”

A second user commented on ‘securing the border’ again, and Rihanna shut it down again saying, “Where were you in Jan 6 sis? Stick to your discounted crotch. We out here fighting for its rights!”

“Why should you be able to if you're not a legal citizen?” asked another user. Rihanna replied, “Eww hate an illiterate a** ho.” A user commented, “That's sad, Trump and Harris are exactly the same.” Rihanna responded, “Lol donkey of the day goes tooooo….”

More details

Rihanna revealed her inclination towards Harris in the presidential race in a post on Monday. She wrote, “When protecting pu**ies and firing pu**ies can happen all in one vote”. She also humorously added about “trying to sneak into the polls with (her) son’s passport”.

Rihanna was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Barbados. The 36-year-old musical artist never changed her citizenship after moving to the US in 2005. Therefore, she isn’t eligible to vote. Meanwhile, her two sons, 2-year-old RZA and just over a year-old Riot, and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are US citizens.

