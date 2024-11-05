Rihanna breaks election silence, jokes about ‘sneaking’ into the polls and voting for…

Barbadian superstar Rihanna may not be able to vote on Tuesday, November 5, but she's still cheering a particular presidential candidate from the sidelines. In a cheeky video caption, the multi-hyphenate star joked that she was “trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport” as she urged American voters to make their vote count. Rihanna poses for a picture as she leaves India after performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.(ANI)

Rihanna all in for Kamala Harris

She added the hashtag “#VoteCauseICant " to an Instagram reel of herself gazing out her car window. Presumably pledging her support for Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and voicing contempt for her Republican rival Donald Trump, the “Diamonds” singer captioned her post, “When protecting p****** and firing p****** can happen all in one vote.”

Also read | After AI Nostradamus, viral baby hippo Moo Deng also predicts US election winner

What also seemed to give away her support for the Dems leader was the hashtag “#TanSuitSeason,” which possibly alludes to the vice president sending out a loud-and-clear with her fashion choice of a flared-leg tan suit at the Democratic National Convention in August.

While this pick ultimately became a fashion statement for her, it also overturned a similar outfit aesthetic deemed as controversially “unpresidential” when former President Barack Obama’s outfit choice was picked apart at a press conference a decade ago.

Why can't Rihanna vote in the US election cycle?

Born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Barbados, the 36-year-old musical artist never changed her citizenship after moving to the US in 2005. Therefore, she isn’t eligible to vote. Meanwhile, her two sons, 2-year-old RZA and just over a year-old Riot, and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are US citizens.

Read more | Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US. Elections

Having broken her silence on this year’s election cycle, the Fenty Beauty founder has joined a celebrity-packed roster throwing its support behind Kamala Harris. As of November 4, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry have expanded that team as key guest appearances at the vice president’s final stretch of rallies in Pennsylvania. Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Eminem, John Legend, Harrison Ford, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Jessica Alba, Demi Lovato and many others have also endorsed Harris for president.