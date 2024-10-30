Trump trashes Kamala's DNC speech in real-time, 'too many thank yous…

In a rare glimpse inside Donald Trump's 2024 presidential run, a documentary crew captured his real-time assessment of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris' DNC speech in August 2024. Former US President Donald Trump watching Vice President Kamala Harris' DNC speech in August.(X (Art of the Surge))

The Republican presidential hopeful’s fiery social media posts often ring a vision of him furiously hitting the publish button. However, the latest teaser of the Tucker Carlson Network’s docuseries, ‘Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback,’ visualises his collaborations with his team when out of the public eye. Trump is picturised watching the VP’s speech alongside members of Team Trump as Harris first walks out onto the stage, with deafening applause and frenzy, welcoming her as she replaces President Joe Biden as the Dems nominee.

The original live broadcast video shows that overpowering chants of Harris’ name from the crowd leave her overwhelmed by all the support coming her way. As she takes in the unbelievable view, she kicks off a long chain of “Thank yous” to express her gratitude. However, the recently released camera angle capturing Trump’s viewpoint of the day portrays him jokingly trashing his rival for what seems like a never-ending trail of salutations.

What Donald Trump / Kamala Harris said

“Is she crazy?… Wow,” Trump says of Harris while sipping Coca-Cola as his team tweets out his reactions. “Oh, too many thank yous… That must be 35.” Meanwhile, a campaign spokesperson is seen hitting the ‘send’ button on a tweet that says, “Too many ‘Thank yous,’ too rapidly said, what’s going on with her?” As the sitting vice president’s speech moves along, so do Trump’s reactions.

He dictates his next social media post as his staff includes brief improvisations. “She’s talking about how great San Francisco was before she destroyed it, probably not a good idea!”

“A lot of talk about childhood, we’ve got to get to the Border, Inflation and Crime,” follows another commentary, as someone in the background chimes in, “Not proposed a single policy.” These remarks drowned out the veep’s recollection of her roots, which blossomed into her 2024 presidential campaign all thanks to her Indian-origin mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who, as a 19-year-old, “crossed the world alone. “Travelling from India to California with an unshakable dream to be the scientist who would cure breast cancer,” the Democratic nominee is briefly heard saying on the TV in the background as the Trump documentary episode finds its protagonist in the former president.

Netizens react to Donald Trump's reaction to Kamala Harris' DNC speech

Far-right X/Twitter page End Wokeness reposted a snippet from the 28-minute-long episode shared originally by Art of the Surge’s official page. “Trump reacting to Kamala's DNC speech is the best thing you'll see today,” the conservative social media commentary page tweeted. Meanwhile, more MAGA supporters flocked together in the comments section, rejoicing at the scene of Trump hilariously slamming his rival. Others were equally stunned to see that his team handled his social media for him instead of the ex-POTUS being among the many people who personally voiced their disapproval of the Dems. “Realising Trump never spent much time on twitter, but his team jotted down his impressions real time, is turning my world upside down,” commented an X user.

Someone else said of Trump, “This dude is so funny even when he’s not trying to be… you can’t teach that.”

Conversely, many Trump supporters were happy to see that the former president is actively involved in curating his social media entries. His fans were delighted to discover that regardless of who types out the message, it reflects Trump’s unfiltered impressions and active staff involvement.

“I was wondering if he comes up with his own entries on X or if someone (PR team) does it all for him. It's good to know he's involved,” said another user.

Another Twitterati replied, “This is exactly how my 82-year-old father watches Kamala... word for word the same response as Trump's.”

Meanwhile, someone else declared him the “best comedian alive,” as MAGA fans enjoyed going through his “real and unfiltered” entertaining reactions to Harris.

More about the Trump docuseries

The 78-year-old former commander-in-chief’s reaction to Harris’ Democratic National Convention appearance was documented in the fourth episode, “There's Something’s Wrong There,” of the Trump docuseries, now available on the @ArtoftheSurge X page. Trump’s incendiary response to Harris comes after a debate prep session extends late into the night in his Las Vegas hotel room.

Per the initial announcement, new episodes of Art of the Surge will premiere every Wednesday through election day. Streaming service members can exclusively access them at TuckerCarlson.com or all-new TV apps available for download on Roku, FireTV and Google TV. A two-episode premiere kicked off the series on October 2