Walz's secret love affair left Chinese Communist official's daughter feeling like a ‘prostitute' after no proposal

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was reportedly entangled in a secret fling with Jenna Wang, the daughter of a top Chinese Communist Party official, back in the 1980s during his teaching stint in Foshan through the nonprofit WorldTeach. The 59-year-old spoke out in a recent phone interview about how things could have been drastically different between the two than what they are now. However, more than anything else, the incendiary report takes aim at the VP hopeful's position one week ahead of the November election. Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally on October 28, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Getty Images via AFP)

Kamala Harris’s running mate pick is expected to be the latest target of severe backlash in light of the arising allegations. This will likely leave the Democratic presidential hopeful desperately clinging to hope at a time when she’s already been dragged into contentious headlines owing to her own husband, Doug Emhoff’s relationship controversies.

A top Chinese Communist Party official's daughter accuses Tim Walz of misleading her about where their relationship was headed

A relationship that supposedly wasn’t meant to last drove Wang to emotional extremes, leaving her to consider if her life was worth living. According to a new report, the 59-year-old woman was deeply in love with the now-Minnesota governor when he was a young high school English teacher in China’s Guangdong Province. However, their 1989 love affair soon ended with a breakup despite Wang believing otherwise initially. Furthermore, her version of the passionate fling that purportedly devastated her in the end alleges Walz has “lied about other things.”

The insinuation harks back to October 1 when the governor let it slip during his clash with JD Vance on the CBS News vice presidential debate that he “misspoke” about his decade-old Tiananmen Square statement. During a 2014 Congressional hearing, Walz insisted that he was in Hong Kong in May 1989, where he claimed to have witnessed the infamous historic harrowing development. However, local news reported by The Washington Free Beacon shattered his claims in late September, asserting that he was in Nebraska, US, at that time.

What happened during the alleged former couple's time in China

Now, Wang paints a similar characterisation of a lying Walz in her interview with The Daily Mail, saying that the present-day Minnesota governor knew how to harness his charms at the time and seduce her, showering her with gifts.

Their passionate love affair purportedly blossomed behind closed doors at a time when Wang was 24 years old and they could risk exposing their relationship in public due to her father Bin Hui’s high-ranking position in the Chinese Communist Party. She also harboured fears of being disowned by her own father for getting involved with a Westerner. Yet, the then-young Wang believed that their clandestine romance would eventually develop into a proposal.

Jenna Wang's open letter detailing Tim Walz's ‘lack of character’

Although she complains about being made to feel “like a prostitute,” which caused her to be suicidal, Wang has reportedly also authored an open letter to the American electorate about her failed love story in which she and Walz were “like husband and wife” initially.

The open letter details that the now 60-year-old VP hopeful ultimately turned into “the type of man against whom a mother warns her daughter not to get involved”. Wand further admits that even though the politician “had not promised marriage,” it was something that he seemingly led her and others to believe. She cites the alleged shared instance in which one of Walz’s female colleagues had tea with them, and he possibly insinuated the same thing in her presence as well.

As for her own breakup with Walz, Wang maintains that she was “deeply insulted” after everything that happened between her and Walz. She “had to leave” the place where they were originally settled “because many people knew that we had a relationship.” She continued believing that he loved her just as she did him, especially since he continued sending letters to Wang after he returned to the US. He reportedly also asked for her passport-sized photo to be sent back to Denver, implying that Walz was initially helping her obtain a visa — another sign she took as a hint at what could have resulted in a proposal.

Wang and Walz allegedly fought over her wanting to obtain a visa through him

However, the alleged former pair ended up arguing over Wang’s intent behind loving Walz, as he supposedly shockingly accused her of merely using him to obtain a visa. On the contrary, Wang says that she was willing to leave her life in China and join the political leader in his home state in the US. “I was giving it up to be with Tim, to get married and start a family,” she said during the phone interview. Ultimately, their ill-fated romance fizzled out and they lost touch. Nonetheless, Tim Walz came back to China in 1993 for an annual summer student program, connecting Nebraska and Minnesota high schoolers with Chinese institutions.

Why is Wang shedding light on these claims now? It is for Walz’s “lack of character,” she says. Wang, who was once a middle school teacher herself believes that the upcoming US election is a “very crucial moment in history.” However, the Democratic VP hopeful “does not appear to have the character and integrity to do one of the most important jobs in the world.”

The future governor ultimately married Gwen Whipple on June 4 (the fifth anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre), the year after he returned to his home country. Wang now tells the media outlet, “Tim lied about Tiananmen Square and he’s lied about other things.”