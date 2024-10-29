Amid backlash MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's old video mocking Asians goes viral, ‘race traitors’

Donald Trump's MSG rally wasn't the first platform where MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe blurted out racially insensitive remarks. As he faces backlash for disparaging Puerto Rico while opening for Donald Trump an old video of him talking low of Asians has gone viral on social media. Video of Tony Hinchcliffe captures him mocking an Asian comic by using a racial slur

The video, filmed during a Dallas stand-up performance, shows Hinchcliffe using racial slurs and performing in an exaggerated Asian accent, while mocking fellow comedian Peng Dang.

In the video, after 40-year-old Hinchcliffe is introduced by comedian Peng Dang he takes the stage and opens his set with what he claims is humour and makes a derogatory comment toward Dang.

“One more time for filthy little f***ing c**k that was just here. All you f***ing race traitors are hooping and hollowing. I was back there watching you puck in a f***ing bucket.”

After seeing the crowd laugh at his crass joke Hinchliffe doubled down and began talking in a fake Asian accent. "Oh we make gunpowder, Oh you want extra soy sauce. Oh, you borrow money from us," he says to laughter. “ You guys are just eating it.”

Watch Tony Hinchcliffe mocking Asians

Even though his ‘humour’ received an admirable response from the audience after the show he lost many gigs and was dropped by talent agency William Morris Endevor.

While some defend the context of comedy, arguing that the clip may lack the full set’s context, others find his comments offensive and unacceptable.

Even as Trump supporters feel, “In comedy, nothing is off limits, laughs are the only metric” many on social media felt, "this isn't humour'

The clip resurfaced a day after he faced criticism for referring to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage," and drawing immediate condemnation. Florida Republican Representative María Salazar and Senator Rick Scott, both advocates for the state’s large Puerto Rican community, called the remark unacceptable, emphasizing Puerto Rico's contributions to the U.S. military and urging respect for the island’s citizens.

Hinchcliffe downplayed his comments and dismissed the backlash as a misinterpretation of his act, “These people have no sense of humor.”

He further commented, “I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a comedian Tim…might be time to change your tampon.”

However, his reaction has only fuelled further controversy as critics argue that his remarks crossed a line and should be taken seriously given the platform he shares with political figures.