Jeff Bezos breaks silence on WaPo not endorsing a presidential candidate amid plummeting subscribers, resignations

Pushing a rare op-ed piece on Monday evening, Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos held up the US news publication's decision not to endorse a presidential candidate ahead of the November 5 election. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas on June 6, 2019. (AP)

The Amazon founder defended the move in an attempt to steer clear of creating a perception of bias through political endorsements. “Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election,” he argued. The billionaire exec's October 28 Washington Post article marks the first time he has officially opened up about the “principle decision," which he believes is the right way to go. “No undecided voters in Pennsylvania are going to say, ‘I’m going with Newspaper A’s endorsement.’ None. What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias. A perception of non-independence. Ending them is a principled decision, and it’s the right one,” he added.

According to NPR's recently updated report on how things have been faring at the publication, over 200,000 WaPo readers called it quits with their digital subscriptions in light of the eyebrow-raising, unconventional decision. At the same time, the media outlet is also experiencing an internal upheaval, with a few opinion section staffers resigning from their posts. Bezos’ statement came hours after three editorial board members stepped down over the publication’s decision not to politically back Vice Presidential Kamala Harris’ presidential bid.

“I wish we had made the change earlier than we did, in a moment further from the election and the emotions around it,” Bezos continued writing. “That was inadequate planning, and not some intentional strategy. I would also like to be clear that no quid pro quo of any kind is at work here. Neither campaign nor candidate was consulted or informed at any level or in any way about this decision. It was made entirely internally.”

This is a developing post.

