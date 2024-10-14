Trump fumes as controversial biopic 'Apprentice' shows him violently assaulting ex-wife Ivana: ‘Fake and classless’

Donald Trump broke his silence amidst shocking allegations of sexually assaulting his ex-wife Ivana, who passed away in 2022. The ex-President blasted the creators of the biographical drama film, The Apprentice, which reflects on the journey of Trump as a real estate businessman in New York in the 1970s and 1980s. Donald Trump called The Apprentice a “fake and classless” movie, questioning thee makers' rights to use that name without approval.(Getty Images)

The film, which was released in the US on Friday, features Sebastian Stan as Trump, and Jeremy Strong as Republican operative Roy Cohn. In one heartbreaking scene, Trump pushes his first wife, Ivana, to the ground and sexually abuses her while she begs him to stop.

While the scene has sparked controversy, the former President claimed he and his ex-wife had a “great relationship... until the day she died.”

Trump blasts film creators on Truth Social

Taking to Truth Social, Trump called The Apprentice a “fake and classless” movie, questioning thee makers' rights to use that name without approval.

"It's a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote.

He then described Ivana as a “kind and wonderful person”, with whom he said, “had a great relationship with her until the day she died.”

“The writer of this pile of garbage, Gabe Sherman, a lowlife and talentless hack, who has long been widely discredited, knew that, but chose to ignore it,” he continued.

“So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us,” the ex-President concluded.

The scene was inspired by Ivana's court deposition

The horrific scene in The Apprentice was taken from a court deposition that Ivana made during her 1990 divorce from Trump—which she later repudiated in 2015 during his first presidential campaign.

Harry Hurt III, a journalist who was investigating the case, claimed that Trump was upset because the “scalp reduction” he had requested to remove a bald spot was irritating and painful.

According to Hurt, Trump ripped out a handful of his wife's hair and started sexually assaulting her as he was upset that Ivana had suggested the physician.

“Does it hurt?” he asked her the next morning.

According to the film's writer, the scene that Ivana narrated in her divorce papers was “actually far more graphic and brutal than the one we dramatized in the film.”