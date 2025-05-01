The Four Seasons finale explained: The shocking death, Anne’s eulogy and more

Warning: This story contains spoilers for "The Four Seasons" on Netflix. In the emotional finale of The Four Seasons, Nick's absurd demise during a midlife crisis serves as a critique of romantic ideals. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

In its emotional finale, The Four Seasons on Netflix delivered an unexpected and sobering conclusion that challenged romantic ideals. Titled “Fun or Funeral,” the final episode blended comedy and grief, offering a poignant exploration of male midlife crises, particularly the kind that compelled men to leave longtime partners for younger companions.

The Four Seasons finale: The shocking death

In a bold departure from the original film, Nick’s journey in The Four Seasons takes a tragic and ironic turn. While the 1981 movie showed Nick (Len Cariou) surviving a near-fatal fall through the ice, the Netflix adaptation sees Steve Carell’s portrayal of Nick meet a more absurd fate. His desperate attempt to recapture his youth ends with his death while trying to impress Ginny’s friends, highlighting the tragic farce of his midlife crisis.

His funeral was the definition of both absurd and reflective as his ashes were put in a red high heel amid a very chaotic memorial as his ex-wife, girlfriend and friends tried to define who he actually was.

Talking about Nick’s death in an interview with Today.com, the show’s co-creator, Lang Fisher, said, “We didn’t intend it as punishment for leaving his wife. We just wanted to show that he found some brief happiness — and then let the story reflect a group of friends in crisis. That’s real life.”

Kenny-Silver left teary-eyed after the funeral scene

One of the most substantial scenes of the finale also belongs to Anne, as she prepares for Nick’s eulogy despite her years of resentment. She breaks down mid-eulogy as she said, “I just realised, I didn’t know him at all.” Given that the two were married for 25 years, it was a brutal confession. She also later told Ginny, “He was probably happier with you than he ever was with me.”

The scene left Kenny-Silver in tears as she shared, “It’s all in the writing. Tina (Fey) came up to me after and said, ‘That’s beautiful — but too real.’ The funeral was supposed to be a disaster. If Anne gives a perfect, heartfelt speech, it changes the tone.” she added, “It had to be more about unraveling than mourning. And in doing so, it gave the scene a raw, chaotic honesty.”