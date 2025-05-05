Bianca Censori makes NSFW appearance on livestream as Sneako covers camera

Bianca Censori went viral over the weekend for inadvertently making an NSFW appearance on Sneako's livestream, Page Six reported. In the clip, which has since been making rounds on the internet, Kanye West's wife is seen walking by in a completely sheer outfit, as the internet personality frantically tries to cover the camera. Bianca Censori makes NSFW appearance on Sneako's livestream (X)

Bianca Censori inadvertently makes livestream appearance in completely sheer outfit

West also appeared on the livestream as he walked behind Censori, who tried to pull her transparent dress down from riding up her thighs. The 30-year-old's completely sheer outfit was akin to her infamous Grammys look. She paired the look with black heels and sported a dark brown wig with bangs.

Also Read: Anna Wintour explains why Met Gala this year is ‘particularly meaningful’

Although Sneako, whose real name is Nicolas “Nico” Kenn De Balinthazy, quickly used his hand to block the camera, neither Censori nor West seemed to notice they were on livestream. As the clip went viral on social media, netizens called the Yeezy architect out for her “nude” fashion style.

“I don’t blame him, she’s practically naked in every public appearance Do y’all think Kanye has an exhibition fetish?” one user wrote on X. “Lmao same energy as watching a movie with a sex scene around your parents,” a second user quipped, while a third questioned, “Why is she parading around naked?”

Also Read: Blake Lively calls Justin Baldoni legal drama one of the ‘lowest lows of my life’

“Why cover the camera? She is usually seen naked.. which I find disgusting!” one more remarked. However, several others appreciated Sneako for being “thoughtful” enough not to expose Censori on livestream. “I guess it’s worth giving him some credit for blocking the camera. I guess he’s trying to be respectful to them both by doing that,” a fan wrote.