Kanye West shares disturbing post about being ‘subservient’ wife Bianca Censori's ‘master’

Kanye West continues to make headlines for his bizarre behaviour and out-of-control social media rants. On Thursday, the 24-time Grammy winner re-posted a bizarre message shared by a fan on X. The post claimed that men deserve “subservient” women like the Gold Digger rapper's wife, Bianca Censori. Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California(Getty Images via AFP)

Kanye West shares disturbing post about being ‘subservient’ Bianca Censori's ‘master’

“Every man needs himself a bianca, she is a good woman that does whatever ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master,” reads the post shared by a user who goes by @badazn.

West endorsed the disturbing message by resharing it along with a black heart emoji on his X handle. The original post featured a photo of Censori wearing a completely sheer tube top and matching cut-out tights. This is not the first time that the 47-year-old has made such remarks.

In February, West said in a since-deleted tweet that he has a “dominion over [his] wife,” according to Page Six. He made the declaration following Censori's NSFW stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she posed on the red carpet in a transparent dress with nothing underneath.

“THIS AINT NO WOKE AS [sic] FEMINIST S**T SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A** BROKE B***HES,” West wrote at the time. “PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A** WOKE PAWN.”