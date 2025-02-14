Kanye West, Bianca Censori reportedly heading for divorce as Kim Kardashian opens up about split with rapper

Bianca Censori and Kanye West are reportedly planning to file for a divorce, just eleven days after she pulled a nude stunt on the Grammys red carpet. It is being said that the duo mutually agreed that she would receive $5 million following their brief marriage, which started in December 2022. Kanye West with wife Bianca Censori, and Kim Kardashian.

In its exclusive report, Daily Mail quoted the rapper's close friend confirming that the pair has split up and that they anticipate filing for divorce in the next few days.

According to reports, Censori has been living in their $35 million home in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles, while West's current location is unknown. Meanwhile, some speculate that he would return to Tokyo, Japan, where he stayed at a hotel last year.

Daily Mail reported that the model was obviously upset when her husband West told her to take off her fur coat and “make a scene” on the Grammy's red carpet. However, she complied with his order.

The act, according to West's friends, was his notion of "art" and was also meant to resemble the cover of his album Vultures 2.

After Censori and West received flak for their Grammy's stunt, the rapper in a social media post defended his wife, writing: “My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot.”

Also Read: Bianca Censori ‘wasn’t on board’ with naked stunt: Internet star hints at Kanye West argument before Grammys scandal

Kim Kardashian shares rare insights into her divorce with Kanye West

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian made a rare reference to the challenges she endured at the culmination of her marriage with Kanye West.

Speaking to her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, about the latter's dramatic reunion with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, Kim recalled her marriage to West.

She shares four kids with West, including North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5. The couple filed for divorce in 2021 after eight years of marriage.

“That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there,” Kim stated. “When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it.”