Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe gets candid about past relationship with ‘childhood sweetheart’

Phoebe Gates, the youngest daughter of Bill Gates, is opening up about her past relationship. During Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 22-year-old revealed the sexist comment her "childhood sweetheart" made before their breakup.

Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe makes rare comment about her past relationship

The internet personality told host Alex Cooper that when she told her then-boyfriend about wanting to become a senator one day, he said, “I just think if you were a senator, it would be hard for the kids.”

Phoebe revealed that her reply to her ex, whom she did not name, was “What kids? And also, how is that how you’re gonna react to this? That’s so negative.” Cooper agreed that it was a sexist remark before sharing that she was recently asked about her “timeline for kids” at a business meeting.

Despite the boy's sexist remark, Phoebe was “still fully believing” that they would get married one day. When her best friend Sophia Kianni advised her to “dump” him, she became a “little mad.”

Phoebe confessed that she became “delusional,” thinking, “This b**ch is trying to sabotage me and doesn’t realise he’s my husband. Whatever.” However, when she eventually broke up after four years of dating, she “was a mess.”

At the time, it was Kianni who helped Phoebe deal with the breakup as the “most supportive friend … giving the best advice.” The latter then gushed over her “incredible” roommate, who is also her business partner.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Phoebe opened up about the “incredible opportunities” she has had because of her parents. When Cooper asked what it was like for her to come out of the Microsoft founder's shadow and make a name for herself, she admitted that while it was “difficult,” it also came with “so much privilege.”