Viral summer-ready strands: Boho braids to twisted buns, 5 trendy hairstyles to beat the heat

Summer is here, bringing heat, humidity and the challenge of keeping your hair stylish and frizz-free. The secret to summer-ready strands? Effortless hairstyles that keep you cool while looking chic.

With the right tools, you can achieve these looks easily—without compromising hair health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle,Amy Johnson, Global Head of Education at Dyson, suggested top summer hairstyles to protect your hair while staying on trend.

1. Sleek high ponytail

Rakul Preet in a sleek high ponytail(Instagram/@rakulpreet)

A high, sleek ponytail is the ultimate power look—clean, stylish, and perfect for warm weather. It keeps hair off your neck while giving a polished finish.

Start with damp or towel-dried hair and use a straightener and work in sections for a smoother finish

Flip your head upside down and gather all your hair at the crown, using a fine-tooth comb to smooth out any bumps before securing it with a strong elastic

Take a small section of hair from the ponytail, wrap it around the base to conceal the hair tie and secure it with a bobby pin

Finish with a light mist of hairspray or serum for extra shine

Pro Tip: For an added lift, place a second invisible elastic an inch below the first one inside the ponytail to create a subtle but noticeable boost.

2. Boho braided crown

Boho braided crown(Image by X/@bfbhair)

For a soft, romantic and effortless look, the boho braided crown is ideal, giving off a dreamy, ethereal vibe

Start with a dryer to quickly rough-dry your hair until it's about 80% dry.

Switch to the 40-mm barrel to create soft, loose waves, enhancing natural movement without the need for precise sectioning.

Now part your hair down the middle and take two small sections near your temples. Loosely braid each section and secure the ends with clear elastics.

Gently fluff the braids to add volume, then cross them over the top of your head, securing them at the back with bobby pins for a delicate, boho-inspired look.

Use a smoothing dryer in flyaway mode to smooth out frizz and tame any stray hairs, giving the style a polished finish.

Spritz a light texturising spray to enhance the effortless, undone vibe.

Pro Tip: If you have fine hair, use a round volumising brush before braiding to build the body and ensure your style stays full and defined throughout the day.

3. Twisted bun

Twisted bun(Image by X/abovethewillows)

A chic twisted bun is perfect for summer—keeping your hair off your neck while looking effortlessly polished whether you are heading out for brunch or a night out.

Start with clean, damp hair. Apply a heat protectant or styling cream to ensure your hair stays nourished and smooth while styling.

Set the straightener on a high airflow setting and start from the roots, gliding the tool down to the tips for a polished, straight finish.

Once your hair is fully dry and sleek, divide your hair into two sections: top and bottom. Clip the top section away for now.

Take the bottom section and twist it tightly, working from the base of your neck toward the ends.

Coil the twist around itself at the nape of your neck to form a bun, securing it with bobby pins.

Unclip the top section and lightly backcomb for volume or leave it sleek for a cleaner look.

Twist this section and wrap it around the base of the bun, blending it seamlessly.

Finish with a light hairspray to hold the look in place.

Pro Tip: For extra hold and a refined finish, apply a lightweight styling gel before twisting the sections. This helps smooth flyaways and gives the bun a sleek, sophisticated look that lasts.

4. Bubble braids

Sara Tendulkar in a one-shoulder gown designed by Amit Aggarwal. She styled the sequinned ensemble with a bubble braid hairdo, pink lips, darkened brows and statement earrings.(Instagram)

If you are looking for a playful and trendy style, the bubble braid ponytail is the way to go. This fun hairstyle is the perfect way to elevate a simple ponytail into something fresh and eye-catching. Whether you're heading out for brunch, a workout, or just want a stylish everyday look, this easy-to-create hairstyle adds flair without the fuss.

Start with clean, towel-dried hair. Apply a leave-in conditioner or a styling mousse for added volume and texture.

Gently comb through your hair with a wide-tooth comb to remove any knots and ensure smooth styling.

Completely dry your hair, pushing it back away from the face.

Once your hair is dry, gather it into a ponytail and secure with an elastic band.

Create sections along your ponytail using small elastics, spaced evenly apart. Gently fluff each section of hair between the elastics to create the “bubble” effect.

Repeat until you’ve styled the entire ponytail with cute, voluminous bubbles.

Lightly mist with hairspray to set the look and ensure it stays in place throughout.

Pro Tip: To enhance volume and hold, apply a volumising spray at the base of each bubble before gently pulling them apart. This will amplify the lifted effect and make the bubbles appear fuller and bouncier. Also use a smoothing dryer in flyaway mode to smooth out frizz and tame any stray hairs, giving the style a polished finish.

5. Claw clip updo: The effortless chic look

Flower claw clips are loved by Gen Z(Photos: Instagram)

The claw clip updo is making a major comeback, offering a quick, stylish and heat-friendly way to keep your hair off your face while embracing a relaxed, 90s-inspired aesthetic. Whether you're heading to work, a brunch date, or a casual outing, this timeless updo is a go-to for an effortlessly polished yet undone look.

Start with clean, damp hair and apply a lightweight leave-in conditioner or heat protectant for added moisture and protection.

Gently dry your hair while protecting your scalp from excessive heat. For extra volume, use a large round brush to lift hair at the roots while drying.

Once your hair is dry, gather it loosely at the back of your head as if creating a low ponytail.

Start twisting the length of the ponytail upwards, keeping it snug against your head.

Lift the twist upwards and secure it with a large claw clip, letting the ends of your hair fan out naturally for an effortlessly messy-chic look.

Pull out a few face-framing strands for a soft, casual vibe.

Lightly spritz with a texturising spray or light-hold hairspray to keep everything in place.

Pro Tip: If you have thick hair, opt for two smaller claw clips instead of one. Secure the first clip at the base of the twist for support, then use the second higher up for added grip and a stylish, layered effect. This keeps your updo secure while enhancing the effortless, chic look.