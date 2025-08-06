Who is Peter Alt? Long Island fire chief fired for hurling abuses, shouting at 10-year-old girl in crisis

In a startling video, a fire chief from Long Island can be seen yelling and hurling abuses at a 10-year-old girl, who is strapped to a stretcher and being taken to an ambulance during an emergency call. The video of Long Island fire chief Peter Alt was uploaded on TikTok on Monday, creating uproar on the platform.(TikTok)

The video of Peter Alt was uploaded on TikTok on Monday, creating uproar on the platform.

The volunteer fire company said in a statement on Tuesday that Alt had been relieved of his duties and an inquiry has been launched.

“The fire company is presently reviewing all of its training, policies, and procedures and will determine if further training with respect to responding to emergency calls is required,” the firm said.

“The fire company does not condone this behavior and deems it unacceptable,” it added.

Speaking to NBC New York, the girl's grandmother said that Alt, a 22-year veteran of the North Babylon Volunteer Fire Company was among the first responders on the scene in West Babylon after the girl's family requested assistance for calming the child down Monday night.

What happened in West Babylon

While the 10-year-old was being shifted into the ambulance, a worried neighbor captured the chief loudly reprimanding her.

“Shut the f–k up! It’s like this with you every f–king week!” Alt shouted at the child.

“I don’t want to go!” the girl yelled back, saying that “I want to go home!”

“Shut your mouth!” Alt responds aggressively before mumbling something as the ambulance doors shut.

Neighbors expresses concern; 'Not a professional way to deal with people’

According to neighbor Mark Simms, the way the chief handled the emotionally troubled child worried other residents of the neighborhood.

Simms told NBC New York, “That's not a professional way to deal with people. I wouldn’t want him to speak to my children like that or anyone in my family. I’d be outraged myself.”

Town of Babylon denounces incident

In a Facebook Post, officials from the Town of Babylon have denounced the fire chief's “appalling” behavior.

“The use of demeaning and inappropriate language by a first responder during an aided call is appalling and completely at odds with the standards of dignity, respect, and professionalism our residents deserve,” the statement said.

“We understand that the individual involved has been relieved of duty while a full investigation takes place and we expect a full and transparent review of the incident.”